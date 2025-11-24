Jack Draper Credits Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner for Teaching Him a Crucial Tennis Mindset

Jack Draper is one of those young British talents who many believe could soon challenge the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. But lately, it seems Draper isn’t just thinking about taking them down; he’s learning from them. And that insight came at a crucial time.

After a series of tough losses in 2024, Draper realized there was more to becoming a great player than just winning points. “Coaches always say you need to be more offensive, and that’s great, but I think that as a player, you also have to know how to lose matches because you’re not doing what you should,” he explained.

Draper recalled losing four matches 7-6 in the third set against top-level opponents while ranked around 40th in the world. “That’s when I realized that if I wanted to become a truly great player, I had to be a complete player, not just someone who makes his opponents make mistakes.” And then he found inspiration watching tennis’ so-called New Two at work.

Getty Jack Draper at the 2025 Madrid Open, credit Getty Images

Watching Alcaraz and Sinner play, Draper noticed something that went beyond technique or tactics. “Look at players like Alcaraz and Sinner right now; they play with such freedom. I think that’s an important part of the sport today, being able to express yourself freely,” he explained. That freedom, Draper realized, is what separates good players from great ones—and that’s exactly what he plans to bring to the UTS London Grand Final. And yes, he is finally making his comeback.

Jack Draper is finally set to return from injury at the UTS London Grand Final, running from December 5-7 at the Copper Box Arena. Earlier this year, he had battled hip tendinitis that lingered from the offseason into the 2025 Australian Open. Before the tournament, he revealed his back also gave him trouble: “in the preseason … I couldn’t walk.”

Even at the 2025 Australian Open, Jack Draper retired in the fourth round against Alcaraz due to a hip injury. Later in the year, he ended his season early because of a bone bruise in his left arm. Now, after months of recovery, he is ready to compete again, and this time with high goals.

Will Jack Draper challenge the big stars in 2026?

Many believe Jack Draper could soon challenge Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. But after a promising start to 2025, injuries kept him off the court. For Draper, staying healthy is the only thing that can unlock his true potential.

Before the setbacks, Draper had already shown the world what he is capable of. He won his first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells, defeating Alcaraz along the way, and later reached the Madrid final, proving he can perform on clay too. Even with injuries, he reached two Masters 1000 finals and climbed to a career-high ranking of world No. 4, finishing the year inside the top 10 despite limited play. Yet, many still wonder if he can maintain that level when fully fit.

Jim Courier has tipped Draper to be the player who could bridge the gap. “I’m going to put my money down on Jack Draper,” Courier said. “If he’s healthy as he’s shown us at Indian Wells, he can play with the big boys. He’s got big weapons with his leftie serve, his forehand is massive, he just needs health.” With such high praise, the spotlight now turns to whether Jack Draper can stay injury-free and fulfill that potential.

He further added, “His arm went out on him after Wimbledon this year. He had a bone bruise stress fracture, we haven’t seen enough of him, but it sounds like from listening to some podcasts with him it seems like he’s going to be back and ready to go for some [exhibitions] in the off-season and get back into it. We’ll see if Jack can do it, he’s been to a semi-final at the US Open in 2024.”

That leaves fans and analysts alike waiting to see if 2026 will finally be Jack Draper’s year to make his mark.