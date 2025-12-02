Jack Draper Faces Another Setback as His Injury Forces “Tough Call”

Jack Draper started the 2025 ATP season well, but a left arm injury ended his progress. He exited Wimbledon in the second round and did not compete again until the US Open, where he also lost in the second round. Less than two weeks later, he announced he was ending his season and would return in 2026. And just as he was preparing for a comeback, another setback forced him to withdraw from a home event.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jack Draper withdrew from the 16th event in the UTS series because of injury concerns. The event was scheduled to take place in London on December 5, making it a special home opportunity for him. His decision came as a disappointment to many fans who hoped to see him make his long-awaited return. Draper shared an emotional message on Instagram explaining the situation.

“Hi guys, I’ve been working hard to be back for the UTS in London but frustratingly I’m just not quite ready. It’s a tough call as at this point, I want nothing more than to get out there and compete, but I’ve been advised take more time. I’m sorry to let down fans and miss out on the event,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Missing the London event is especially disappointing because Draper has a great history with UTS in the city. He won the UTS 8 event in London in 2023. Playing under the nickname “The Power,” he defeated Holger Rune in the final to capture the title. That victory was a memorable moment for both Draper and his home crowd.

And to be honest, Injuries made Draper’s 2025 season difficult to manage. He was only able to play 39 matches throughout the year. Despite the limited schedule, the matches he played showed that he was close to reaching the top levels of the ATP Tour. Winning 30 of 39 matches proved how strong and consistent he had become.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the season, Draper reached three finals. He lost his first final of the year to Andrey Rublev in Doha. However, he made major progress at the Masters 1000 level. His biggest achievement came at Indian Wells, where he won his first Masters title. His run included wins over Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Carlos Alcaraz. He then defeated Holger Rune in the final to secure the trophy.

Unfortunately, his long break from competition had serious effects on his ranking. Earlier in the season, he was inside the Top 5 and looked like a strong candidate for the ATP Finals. But his injury and months away from the tour caused a major drop in points. This forced him to end his season prematurely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Less than two weeks after withdrawing from the US Open, Draper announced that he was shutting down his 2025 season.

Explaining the decision, Draper wrote on Instagram, “Unfortunately, the injury to my arm is something I have to rest and means I’ll be sitting out the rest of 2025. It is very difficult for me to accept, as I was building some incredible momentum this year and playing some great stuff. However, I’ve been through this before, and I always come back stronger as I’m so motivated to fulfill my potential as a player.”

And now, the withdrawal news came less than two months after he had shared his excitement about competing again. It was another setback in a season full of highs, lows, and difficult choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Draper expressed his excitement about coming back to the UTS event

During a press release from the event on September 26, Jack Draper shared how excited he was to return from injury and compete again. He reflected on his past success at the tournament and the joy of playing in front of home fans.

“I have such great memories of winning UTS in front of my home crowd a couple of years ago.” said Jack Draper in a statement. “I think the format really suits my game and it’s so much fun to play. I’m looking forward to getting back out there and competing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His excitement was understandable. Along with the attraction of competing again, the event also offered a huge prize fund. The total prize money is $1.86 million, with up to $921,800 available to the winner. It was one of the biggest financial incentives on the exhibition circuit.

However, once Draper withdrew, the organisers acted quickly. Ugo Humbert was announced as his replacement. The Frenchman, a former world No. 13, returned to the UTS and joined a strong group with Casper Ruud, Francisco Cerúndolo, and David Goffin.

Just like the ATP Finals, the tournament features two groups of four players. Only two from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. This format adds pressure and excitement, as every match counts heavily.

In the other group, Andrey Rublev, Alex de Minaur, Adrian Mannarino, and Tomáš Macháč will fight for the remaining spots. The event begins on Friday, December 5th, at 5 PM local time. The first match will be between Humbert and David Goffin.

The UTS is known for its unique format. Since its launch in 2020, it has gained attention for fast-paced rules and entertainment value. The project was created by businessman Alex Popyrin and coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who previously coached Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Holger Rune, and Naomi Osaka.

And now, as Draper withdraws once again, hope turns to his future. Fans will be waiting to see the 23-year-old make a strong and healthy return in 2026.