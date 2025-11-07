Jack Draper Fires Subtle Shot at Carlos Alcaraz & Others Over Scheduling Complaints

The life of a top-tier professional tennis player like Carlos Alcaraz is a relentless, year-long global trek governed by a demanding ATP calendar that has become a frequent source of player complaints. Stars like Alcaraz have openly lamented the physical and mental toll, with the Spanish sensation himself once stating that the scheduling is “going to kill us.” This sentiment is echoed by other top players, including Jack Draper.

In an exclusive interview with The Tennis Podcast, Draper opened up on this very issue. However, he also drew a direct line between public grievances and private financial opportunities. He stated, “You know, you’ve obviously got these tournaments, but then you’re going to go and play exhibitions.” He then took clear aim at those he believes are being hypocritical, declaring, “I think for the guys who are playing in between Madrid and Rome playing an exhibition there, if they’re complaining about the schedule, they have no leg to stand on at all.”

This comment, while not naming anyone directly, lands as a subtle shot at players who engage in this specific practice. Draper’s argument is simple: you cannot legitimately lament a cramped and exhausting schedule while voluntarily adding non-mandatory, lucrative exhibition matches into the tiny windows meant for rest and preparation between major tournaments. What makes Draper’s critique particularly compelling is his admission of his own participation in such events, framing it not as hypocrisy but as a strategic compromise.

He was transparent about his own plans, noting, “ I’m obviously playing two exhibitions at the end of the year, but I’m really not a fan of exhibitions at all.” He clarified his motivation, explaining, “You know, I play because I want to compete for something. I suppose I’m playing them at the end of the year because I want to just get some matches for next year and to feel fresh, to feel good.” This distinction is crucial to his argument.

Draper positions his exhibitions as a practical tool for off-season preparation. As such, he schedules them at the end of the year when they do not interfere with the core ATP tour or contribute to mid-season fatigue. He further distanced himself from a pattern of frequent exhibition play, adding, “I’ve played one since 2023,” emphasizing his selective and infrequent involvement. However, Draper has always been quite critical of the tennis scheduling.

Jack Draper’s thoughts on injuries, longevity in the sport

From the heat of Shanghai to the cold of Stockholm, it seems like the ATP tour has been quite a challenge for many players lately. Jack Draper shared his thoughts on the ongoing injuries and walkovers we’ve seen this season, echoing what a lot of people have been saying quietly all year.

“Injuries are going to happen… we are pushing our bodies to do things they aren’t supposed to in elite sport,” the Brit wrote. He also mentioned, “We have so many incredible younger guys on the tour right now and I’m proud to be apart of that, however, the tour and the calendar have to adapt if any of us are gonna achieve some sort of longevity…”

The current tennis tour really feels like a nonstop challenge, doesn’t it? It’s all about pushing limits and balancing ambition with what their bodies can handle. Many tennis stars have been talking about how tough this busy schedule has been on them. And this will be a never-ending tale unless ATP fixes it.