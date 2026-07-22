Jack Draper Forced To Take Challenger Route Amid Career Struggles

A year ago, Jack Draper was ranked world No. 4 and into a Grand Slam semifinal. This month, he’s entered a Challenger event in Indiana. That gap says everything about the twelve months in between, a stretch defined almost entirely by injuries that never gave him a clean run at his own game.

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Draper enters the Brownsburg field, running August 10-16, ranked 147th in the world, after a year spent fighting one physical setback after another. He missed most of the second half of 2025 with an arm injury, an issue serious enough to keep him out of the Australian Open as well.

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There were real signs of progress along the way. Draper returned at Indian Wells as the defending champion and beat Novak Djokovic in a three-set battle in the fourth round, the kind of result that suggested the worst was behind him. It wasn’t. At the start of the clay season in Barcelona, he won the first set against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, then fell apart physically, retiring down 4-1 in the third set with a fresh knee injury.

“Sad to retire in Barcelona,” Draper wrote afterward. “I’ve tried hard these last months to stay positive and give my all. It will take time, but I will work my way out of this.”

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Imago March 11, 2026, Indian Wells, California, USA: JACK DRAPER of Great Britain focuses on his breathing between changeovers while playing against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their round of 16 match at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 11, 2026 in Indian Wells, CA. Indian Wells USA – ZUMAl140 20260311_aap_l140_054 Copyright: xShelleyxLiptonx

That knee injury wiped out his entire clay season, ruling him out of Madrid, Rome, Hamburg, and Roland Garros. By the time he returned for the grass swing, his ranking had slid well outside the top 100, and he was no longer even Britain’s top-ranked player, passed by both Cameron Norrie and Jan Choinski.

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There was another glimpse of form at Eastbourne, where Draper reached the semifinals in his first extended run since the injury layoff. That momentum lasted right up until the day before Wimbledon, when the same arm injury resurfaced and forced him out of his first-round match against sixth seed Taylor Fritz.

“Devastated to share that I have had to withdraw from my first round match due to a recurrence of my arm injury,” Draper wrote. “There have been a lot of painful moments in the last 12 months but this one is definitely the absolute worst as there is no greater honor for a British player than playing at Wimbledon. I will continue to persevere through this.”

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That withdrawal pushed his ranking down to 147th, low enough to cost him direct entry into the US Open. He’ll now need a wildcard or a run through qualifying just to get into the main draw in New York. He has picked up one wildcard already, into the Washington 500, alongside former champion Kei Nishikori and recently crowned Gstaad champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.

That wildcard raises an obvious question: if Draper can already get into bigger events, why is he entering a Challenger at all?

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Why a Challenger in Indiana actually makes strategic sense

The answer comes down to what his ranking can and can’t unlock right now. Draper’s time away from the tour hasn’t crossed the threshold needed for a protected ranking, so he’s stuck relying on his live ranking or wildcard invitations to get into ATP main draws, and those aren’t guaranteed.

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Brownsburg’s timing makes it a useful fallback rather than a step down. The event runs during the closing days of the Canadian Open and the opening days of Cincinnati, giving Draper a place to collect matches and ranking points if he doesn’t land a wildcard into either Masters 1000 event. Grinding through a Challenger draw is a far more realistic path back to form than trying to survive a brutal Masters 1000 qualifying bracket from a 147th-ranked position.

A former British Davis Cup captain addressed Draper’s situation on Off Court earlier this year, expressing concern about the pattern of injuries while backing his ability to bounce back.

“This is disconcerting because you have six to seven months off, and then all of a sudden you start to get a little bit of momentum, and it’s not the main injury you’ve been away for, but it’s the knee,” he said. “We’re hoping that’s not too serious because Jack is too talented a player not to get back. At the end of the day, the very best players have that extra belief.”

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For now, Draper is simply collecting points wherever he can find them, rebuilding his body one level at a time before testing it against the field he used to beat regularly. Brownsburg gets underway August 10, right as the Canadian Open wraps up and Cincinnati begins, giving him his next real read on where his body actually stands heading into the US Open.