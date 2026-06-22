Jack Draper Gets Last-Minute Boost as American Tennis Pro Withdraws Hours Before Eastbourne Face-Off

Jack Draper is all set to make his much-awaited return to the court after more than two months. A niggling knee injury had him on the sidelines, with the Eastbourne Open now serving as a potentially triumphant return. He will be making only his second appearance at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club. While various factors make for an optimistic return for Draper, the latest boost might just be the most significant, and that too, before he steps on the court.

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The Briton was scheduled to play Brandon Nakashima in the first round. However, the World No. 31 decided to withdraw from the event at the last minute after a grueling run to the semifinals at the HSBC Championships. His place in the draw will be taken by lucky loser Marcos Giron, who had lost to Charles Broom in the first qualifying round on Saturday. Mere days ahead of his return, Draper wouldn’t mind a favor and certainly not a favourable opponent.

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Draper has a 3-0 lead over Giron in the head-to-head record, having beaten him on clay, grass, and hard courts. The British No.1 cruised to a straight-sets win in their last meeting at the Monte-Carlo Masters last year. Further hope lies in Giron’s 9-13 record this season, painting a victorious picture for Draper. With the home crowd rallying behind him, the 24-year-old seems set to put an injury-plagued period behind him.

Few things sting an athlete more than being sidelined with injuries. For Draper, the story has been all too hurtful. A bruised bone in his left arm saw Draper miss the 2026 Australian Open. When a return in April seemed perfect, his body refused to comply. The Briton suffered a heartbreaking exit at the Barcelona Open, retiring during his opening clash against Tomas Etcheverry. He was subsequently diagnosed with a knee injury, reducing him to a spectator. Yet his next few steps only emboldened a recovery plan.

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Draper will step on the court under the tutelage of British tennis legend Andy Murray. The former World No. 1 had joined his team in May, replacing Jamie Delgado. This is just the second coaching partnership of Murray’s career. The three-time Grand Slam winner previously had a six-month stint with Novak Djokovic in 2025 that didn’t quite go as planned. Yet for Draper, Murray’s experience in overcoming career-threatening injuries could be the platform needed to stage his own triumphant comeback.

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Murray has joined Draper for the grass swing only, with Wimbledon serving as the final test. However, the partnership may get extended if the results go in Draper’s favor. Having fallen all the way to No. 160, the grass-court season is crucial for Draper. The former World No. 4 has a chance to get back into the top 100, but must reach the later stages of the Eastbourne Open.

While nine matches in six months is not a favorable schedule, Draper arrives with remarkable confidence and aims to get back to speed.

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Jack Draper excited to finally be back in action on the tour

“I’ve been injured for a long time, I’ve had a lot of setbacks and a lot of difficulties, especially in this last year, but I’ve kept going and worked really hard,” he had said in an interview released by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA). “Honestly, I’m just pumped to be back at a tournament.”

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Imago Jack Draper

Draper’s enthusiasm is reflected in his recovery plan. If he garners favourable outcomes at the best-of-three set games at Eastbourne, his chances of building steam ahead of the best-of-five matchups at the All England Lawn Tennis Club increase tremendously. But anything less may present a risk he is better to avoid.

“I’m going to give my all, as I always do on the match court, but to be here, to be feeling good in my body again, and to be ready to compete. Let’s see what happens,” he added.

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Will Draper be able to give a solid performance on his return to the court at Eastbourne Open, or will Giron go on to clinch his maiden victory over the Brit? We will have to wait and see.