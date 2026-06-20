Jack Draper Opens Up on Andy Murray’s Partnership Just Ahead of Wimbledon: “Very Few People Who Know”

Jack Draper is all set to make a much-awaited return to the court after over two months of absence. Yet his comeback at the Eastbourne Open next week will have a special factor. The 24-year-old will arrive under the tutelage of new coach Andy Murray, whose experience in winning against the odds is second to none.

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“Andy is amazing, to be honest,” he said in an interview released by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA). “I have a great relationship with him off the court, but on the court, there are very few people who know more than Andy, and he has been an amazing support to me. Especially in this moment right now, that he believes in me, in my tennis, and backing me to do well means the world to me.”

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The three-time Grand Slam champion joined in May as the replacement for Jamie Delgado — who previously coached Murray himself. Like Draper, the former World No.1 is no stranger to navigating physical struggles. He famously overcame two major hip surgeries and climbed his way back to the top in a legendary career.

“No one can quite understand what it’s like until you have gone through it. Andy has been through so much throughout his career. Injuries, adversities, and setbacks. But he always came through them and was incredibly good at coming back and showing what he is all about,” he added.

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The British No. 3 has faced recurring fitness problems since the 2025 US Open, when he withdrew from his second-round clash due to a left-arm injury. He remained sidelined until late February.

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Draper then went on to have an impressive run at the Indian Wells Masters, where he recorded a stunning 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 victory over Novak Djokovic. The thrilling two and a half hour clash ended with the Briton’s first victory over the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

However, his momentum was halted following a quarterfinal defeat to Daniil Medvedev. The Brit then exited the Miami Open in the first round, before encountering an issue in his right knee against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Barcelona. He withdrew from the match at 3-6, 6-3, 4-1.

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The injury forced him off the clay swing, limiting him to eight matches and dropping his ranking to No. 113 — a dramatic fall from No. 10 at the start of this year.

Despite the setbacks, Draper credits his work ethic for his return.

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Jack Draper keen to be back on court after overcoming injury struggles

“I’ve been injured for a long time, I’ve had a lot of setbacks and a lot of difficulties, especially in this last year, but I’ve kept going and worked really hard. Honestly, I’m just pumped to be back at a tournament,” he stated.

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Draper’s return to Eastbourne will play a major role in his hopes of competing at Wimbledon. A decent performance at the best-of-three set event will help build momentum for best-of-five matchups at the All England Club.

“I’m going to give my all, as I always do on the match court, but to be here, to be feeling good in my body again, and to be ready to compete. Let’s see what happens,” he further said in the interview.

Imago March 11, 2026, Indian Wells, California, USA: JACK DRAPER of Great Britain focuses on his breathing between changeovers while playing against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their round of 16 match at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 11, 2026, in Indian Wells, CA. Indian Wells USA – ZUMAl140 20260311_aap_l140_054 Copyright: xShelleyxLiptonx

Draper will lock horns against Brandon Nakashima in the first round of the Eastbourne Open on Monday. This will be their fourth meeting on the tour, and the Brit currently has a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head record.

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The two have faced each other twice on grass courts so far, and Draper has emerged victorious on both occasions. Their last meeting had come in the quarterfinals of the 2025 HSBC Championships, where the crowd-favorite had recorded a hard-fought 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory.

Will Draper continue his unbeaten record against Nakashima on grass, or will the American spoil the Briton’s much-anticipated comeback? We will have to wait and see.