Jack Draper Pulls Out of Australian Open Just Days After Confirming He’d Play

Jack Draper’s season has unraveled at the worst moment. The world No. 10 injured his left arm at Wimbledon, returned briefly at the US Open, then shut down his 2025 campaign. Though he committed to Great Britain’s United Cup alongside Emma Raducanu, his recovery has stalled, forcing him to miss the Australian Open and delaying his long-awaited return on the biggest stage.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a video posted on X, Draper explained that the injury, which ended his 2025 season early, has been one of the toughest tests of his career.

“Hello everybody, instead of writing out a message, I thought I’d send a little video recording to let you know of my progress. Unfortunately, me and my team have decided not to head out to Australia this year. It’s a really, really tough decision with Australia being a Grand Slam and one of the biggest tournaments in our sport,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, I’ve had this injury for a long time. I’m at the very, very end stages of the process. To step back on court into best-of-five-set tennis so soon just doesn’t seem like a smart decision for me and my tennis.”

The British player then reflected on the mental challenge of the setback.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve obviously been through a fair amount of setbacks so far, but by far and away, this one has been the most difficult, the most challenging, and the most complex one that I’ve had. It’s weird, it always seems to make me more resilient, to make me hungrier to become the player I want to become even more,” he added.

Looking ahead, Draper shared hope and gratitude: “I’m looking forward to getting back out there in 2026 and competing. I just want to thank everyone for all the support in 2025. It means the world to me to be competing and to be playing out there on the tour with the other guys. I’m looking forward to doing that again. Take care, everyone, and thank you for the support.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Missing the Australian Open swing means Draper will be away from the ATP Tour for at least five months.

The decision highlights the seriousness of a bruised humerus in his serving arm, the bone between the shoulder and elbow. The problem began during the clay season in April.

Draper played through the grass swing before seeking a full assessment after an early Wimbledon exit. A return to the US Open ended early, and a later comeback attempt at UTS was also canceled.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while this latest setback has stalled his comeback, it surprised many after he sounded confident about returning at the Australian Open just days earlier.

Days ago, Jack Draper gave a comeback confirmation

In a video posted earlier this week, when asked if he would play in Australia, Draper gave a clear answer at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Tennis: US Open Aug 25, 2025 Flushing, NY, USA Jack Draper of United Kingdom in action against Federico Agustin Gomez of Argentina in the first round of the mens singles at the US Open at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. Flushing Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexFreyx 20250825_lbm_zg6_188

“I’ll be playing in Australia, yeah. It’s not been the easiest time for me because I was coming up, I was feeling like I was in a really good place right at the top, and then something like this happens,” Draper explained.

The 24-year-old then reflected on resilience and momentum in a career.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I guess you either stand still and let it get the best of you, or you keep on going. You know, you’re successful, then you’re going to struggle, and then you get successful again.”

Despite the setback, Draper had enjoyed a strong first half of 2025. He won his first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells. That run included a landmark victory over Carlos Alcaraz. The success lifted him to a career-high world ranking of No. 4 and marked a breakthrough season.

Injuries, however, have been a recurring obstacle. A shoulder injury sidelined him for two-and-a-half months in 2023. An abdominal problem disrupted the following season. He also dealt with a hip issue before the most recent campaign began, limiting his momentum once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

When his season ended early, Draper admitted how hard it was to accept. He described the moment as “very difficult.” Still, his belief remained firm.

With his return now delayed, the question remains whether he can come back stronger and challenge the dominance of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the top of the game.