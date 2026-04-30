Jack Draper’s Nightmare Continues as Roland Garros Withdrawal Puts Ranking at Risk

It felt like a fairytale reboot when Jack Draper returned from injury at the Dubai Open, rediscovering rhythm at Indian Wells after a shoulder setback at the US Open. But the script turned cruel. After a Miami stumble and a mid-match breakdown against Tomas Etcheverry in the Barcelona Open, his body failed again. Now ruled out of the French Open, the fallout threatens a brutal rankings slide.

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Jack Draper will miss the remainder of the clay season due to a right knee tendon injury. The setback is serious enough to force him out of Roland Garros. He shared an update through Instagram Stories. “My knee is on the mend, and I’ve started back hitting balls, but unfortunately, I have been advised not to play Roland Garros,” Draper wrote.

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He also acknowledged the emotional impact of missing another major. “As gutting as it is to miss another Slam, the advice is not to rush straight back into playing five-set tennis on clay. Off the back of the arm injury I sustained last year, I’ve been restricted with my training, and by giving myself the time to heal and build, I can be the player I want to be out there once again. See you soon!”

This latest injury adds to a long stretch of physical struggles. Draper has been dealing with setbacks for much of the past year. The continuity needed at the top level has been missing.

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Imago 2025 US Open Tennis Championships, Billy Jean-King Tennis Centre, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 25/08/2025 Jack Draper GBR in action during his first round match against Federico Agustin Gomez ARG in the 2025 US Open at Flushing Meadows New York Billy Jean King Tennis Centre, Flushing Meadows New York USA Copyright: xMarkxGreenwoodx

Twelve months ago, the picture looked very different. Draper reached the final of the Madrid Open. Soon after, he climbed to a career-high ranking of world No. 4.

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However, that same clay season brought trouble. He suffered an arm injury that would derail his progress. The consequences extended far beyond a single tournament.

From his exit at Wimbledon onward, he managed to play just one match for the rest of the year. That lack of match play stalled his development. The situation worsened later in the season. Draper withdrew from the US Open after reaching the second round. He revealed that he had sustained a bone bruise in his left arm, which is his playing arm.

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When he returned to the ATP Tour, there were glimpses of his potential. A few weeks later, in March, he defeated Novak Djokovic to reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open. That result hinted at what he could achieve when fully fit.

Now, the ranking implications are stark. By the end of the clay season, Draper will hold just 560 ranking points. That total would place him around world No. 114.

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The drop is dramatic when compared to his position in June 2025. At that time, he was ranked No. 4 in the world. A fall of more than 100 places reflects how severely injuries have disrupted his trajectory.

He currently sits at No. 28 in the rankings. However, he is expected to fall to around No. 50 after the Madrid Open concludes. The reason is simple: he finished runner-up there last year and was defending 650 points.

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Further losses are inevitable. He will not be able to defend points from his quarterfinal run at the Italian Open or his fourth-round appearance at Roland Garros. The cumulative effect will deepen the ranking slide.

Looking ahead, Draper may return at the Stuttgart Open, which begins on June 8. He won his first ATP title there in 2024, making it a logical comeback event.

Alternatively, he could delay his return. The Queen’s Club Championships offer a higher level of competition and take place the following week. It would allow for additional recovery time.

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His broader plan is to treat this break as a mini pre-season. The goal is to rebuild physically and arrive prepared for the grass swing. That period culminates with his home Grand Slam at Wimbledon.

Draper has yet to progress beyond the second round at the All England Club. The upcoming season presents another opportunity, provided his body holds up.

For now, former professionals have urged the 24-year-old to remain cautious and prioritize long-term fitness over a rushed return.

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Greg Rusedski urges Jack Draper to exercise caution over comeback plans

Jack Draper’s latest setback was not sudden. Draper had already missed a large stretch of time due to injury. He did not play between last year’s US Open and Britain’s Davis Cup qualifier in February.

The reason was bone bruising in his left humerus, which significantly limited his activity. That injury disrupted his rhythm and match fitness. His preparation for the clay season also suffered. Draper chose to skip the Monte Carlo Masters. Instead of rushing back, he opted for a week of focused training.

Even now, concerns around his recovery remain. Former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski has urged caution regarding Draper’s comeback plan.

“Jack Draper, the shoulder is good finally, and then all of a sudden the knee goes out,” Rusedski said on the “Off Court with Greg Rusedski” podcast. “This is disconcerting because you have six to seven months off, and then all of a sudden you start to get a little bit of momentum, and it’s not the main injury you’ve been away for, but it’s the knee.”

Rusedski also highlighted the importance of patience in recovery. “We’re hoping that’s not too serious because Jack is too talented a player not to get back. At the end of the day, the very best players have that extra belief, and they don’t care about taking that extra time off. So you have to play those practice sets. You don’t want to rush it back.”

Now Draper is targeting a return during the grass-court season. The focus will be on regaining fitness without risking further setbacks. The timing of his comeback will be critical.

As for Wimbledon, participation remains uncertain. If his recovery progresses smoothly, he could compete, but rushing back would be a mistake.

Right now, his priority has to be long-term fitness rather than short-term appearances.