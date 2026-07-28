Jack Draper Shares Emotional Message After Last-Minute Washington Withdrawal

Injuries have defined Jack Draper‘s 2026 season. The Brit missed every Grand Slam this year, managing to play only 14 matches in the last 12 months. He was expected to make a strong return at the DC Citi Open; however, his sudden withdrawal has raised fresh concerns.

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“These last months have felt like nothing but adversity and setbacks,” the 24-year-old added on IG. “Most days I’ve spent in doubt, yet hopeful that I can keep taking positive steps forward and finding ways to progress. On days off, I reflect, and I’m only grateful for the struggle and what it’s teaching me,” he explained.

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“Finding acceptance and being patient with the process has been my biggest challenge, but I know I’m getting closer to where I want to be!! Very lucky to have such amazing people to help guide me through this storm, and so with that… we keep persevering. Thank you for all the support and love ♥️,” Draper added as he withdrew from the ATP 500 event.

The Washington Open tournament organizers also confirmed that lucky loser Mackenzie McDonald would replace Draper in the main draw.

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The former British No. 1 had been dealing with bone bruising in his serving arm for more than a year. The injury has repeatedly interrupted the Briton’s progress and kept him away from the court.

Even speaking at the weekend before the DC Open, the former world No. 4 said he was “feeling physically good” before the ATP 500 event.

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The current world No. 147 also looked sharp during practice sessions under Andy Murray. However, those encouraging signs did not last long, as he later felt increased soreness in the same troublesome arm.

Because of withdrawing from the ATP 500 event, it marked another frustrating setback in what has already been a hard spell.

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The situation was very similar to what happened at SW19, where Draper had spoken positively about his fitness before withdrawing just 24 hours before his opening-round match.

As for the arm injury, Draper first felt this at the 2025 US Open. The Briton was forced to pull out before his scheduled second-round clash against Zizou Bergs, and since then, the injury has continued to trouble him.

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Earlier this season, tendinitis also disrupted the Briton’s comeback. The former Indian Wells winner had not played for more than two months before returning at Eastbourne in June.

And now, with the Briton also out of the draw, he was not the only player to withdraw from the Mubadala DC Open.

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Jack Draper becomes the 12th player to withdraw from the DC Open

Even before withdrawing, the former British No. 1 looked fresh on the practice court. He even defeated American Ben Shelton in a practice set, raising hopes that he was finally ready to compete on the tour.

Unfortunately, the three-time ATP title winner’s name was soon added to the growing withdrawal list. Alongside the Briton, the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and the Russian Daniil Medvedev also pulled out of the ATP 500 event.

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They were joined by 31-year-old Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech and American Sebastian Korda, who have both seen injuries derail their 2026 seasons so far. Elsewhere, another American duo, Reilly Opelka and Ethan Quinn, also confirmed they would not be playing one of their home tournaments.

Several withdrawals also hit the qualifying event. For instance, Mattia Bellucci, Arthur Fery, Luca Van Assche, Adam Walton, and Eliot Spizzirri all pulled out before qualifying began.

Now, with Draper’s name also on the withdrawal sheet ahead of the ATP 500 event, fans are hoping to see them return soon.