Jack Draper knows better than most how quickly a promising season can turn into a fight just to get back on court. A year ago, he was climbing towards the top of men’s tennis, with his biggest title already secured and a place among the world’s elite. Now, the Briton faces the less glamorous challenge of rebuilding his fitness, ranking, and confidence. His next move brings someone from his teenage years back into the picture.

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Draper has appointed Ben Haran as his coach on an initial trial basis, with Andy Murray also expected to remain part of his team in 2027. Haran previously worked with Draper when he was a youngster at Reed’s School in Cobham. The pair has already begun training together at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton. The expected arrangement would see Haran provide a regular presence on tour, with Murray contributing for a limited number of weeks.

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The reunion comes after a difficult period that began at the 2025 Madrid Open. Draper told Men’s Health that he first experienced pins and needles in his arm during practice that week. The sensation became more frequent as he continued playing, and by the French Open and Queen’s Club Championships, he was dealing with sharp pain in his biceps.

Scans after Wimbledon revealed serious bone stress in his arm. Draper initially expected to miss around six weeks, but the problem proved much harder to manage. The bone stress caused inflammation and came with associated biceps, elbow and nerve symptoms. It was difficult to establish which issue was responsible for the pain.

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“The first six to eight months, I was in pain all the time, more so when I was playing,” Draper explained in the interview. He also had to reconsider his biomechanics, strength and conditioning routine, racket setup, and strings. Simply stepping away from tennis was not enough to resolve the problem.

The injury took a considerable mental toll, too. Draper admitted that he had to contemplate the possibility of never playing at a high level again. His return in February 2026 offered some encouragement, particularly when he defeated Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells. However, a knee problem interrupted his clay-court campaign, and he could not build a consistent run of matches.

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After withdrawing from Wimbledon, Draper returned at the Canadian Open in Montreal and then played at Cincinnati in August. That proved to be his final appearance of the season. On September 15, he confirmed that he would not return before 2027, explaining that he needed time to reset and heal properly. He missed all four Grand Slams in 2026, and his ranking fell to around No. 155.

The coaching changes have also been part of this turbulent stretch. James Trotman, who had worked with Draper for four years and helped guide him to the Indian Wells title and a career-high No. 4 ranking, stepped away in October 2025 to focus on his family. Draper then brought in Jamie Delgado, who had previously coached Murray and helped him reach the world No. 1 ranking.

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That partnership lasted around six months. Draper announced their split in May 2026 and thanked Delgado for his work, describing him as a world-class coach and a great man. He then brought Murray into his team for the grass-court season.

Murray’s appointment made sense given their existing relationship. Draper had long admired the three-time Grand Slam champion, and the two had also shared the British Davis Cup environment. However, Murray was never expected to travel full-time. His limited availability meant Draper still needed a coach who could work with him consistently throughout the season.

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Haran offers that possibility. He has led tennis performances at Reed’s School since 2004 and worked with Draper during his early teenage years as a Surrey County coach. Justin Sherring was Draper’s primary coach during his school years, but Haran remained close to the player and his family. The 48-year-old has also coached former British No. 1 Dan Evans and James Ward, along with junior prospect Hannah Klugman, whose coaching partnership with him recently ended.

The trial arrangement gives Draper an opportunity to reunite with someone who already understands his background, while retaining Murray’s experience and guidance. If it becomes permanent, Haran is expected to be the regular travelling coach in 2027, with Murray involved for around ten weeks.

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Jack Draper Sounds Alarm Over ATP Schedule After Injury Nightmare

Draper’s experience has also changed how he views the physical demands of professional tennis. In an interview with BAGEL Magazine, published in October 2026, he criticized the current ATP schedule and warned that it could put an entire generation of players at risk.

The Briton explained that young players feel pressure to compete week after week because reaching the top of the rankings requires a demanding schedule. He also questioned the financial decisions made by tennis authorities and pointed to slower courts, slower balls, and increasingly athletic players as factors that make the sport more physically demanding.

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“I’ll definitely look after my schedule as best as possible,” Draper said. “Longevity is something that I want to achieve. I want to be playing for a long time.”

He also made it clear that other players suffering injuries does not make his own experience easier. Losing his momentum after reaching the top four was brutal, but the experience taught him more about his body and the people around him. He now wants to return with a better perspective and enough energy to enjoy the second half of his career.

Draper has a difficult ranking climb ahead. Without a protected ranking, he may need to qualify for the Australian Open or rely on wildcards at other tournaments. Haran and Murray can help him navigate that challenge, but the priority is clear: his arm must hold up to the demands of competition. After so many interruptions, a sustained run on court would be the most important first step towards reclaiming his place among the world’s best.