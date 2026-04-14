Jack Draper Vows to “Work My Way Out of This” as Injury Halts Barcelona Open Campaign Early

Despite a stunning win over Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells, Jack Draper’s momentum cracked with early exits in Dubai and Miami, forcing him to protect his body ahead of clay. His Barcelona Open return ended painfully in a withdrawal against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, halting his comeback mid-stride. Yet through the frustration, Draper channels grit and resolve, pushing himself relentlessly to rise stronger.

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Jack Draper shared an emotional update in a recent Instagram post after his Barcelona setback. His words reflected both frustration and resilience. “Sad to retire in Barcelona. I’ve tried hard these last months to stay positive and give my all. It will take time, but I will work my way out of this. Thank you for all the support throughout this process!”

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Staying positive now feels less like a choice and more like a necessity. Against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Draper began with promise. Playing his first match of the clay season, he took the opening set 6-3 with controlled aggression.

But the match quickly shifted. His movement started to break down, and Etcheverry capitalized to take the second set 6-3, exposing Draper’s physical discomfort.

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The struggle became more visible as the match progressed. Draper required treatment from a physio and had tape applied just below his right knee before the deciding set.

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From that point, his level dropped further. Etcheverry broke his serve twice in the third set, and Draper, unable to move freely, eventually retired while trailing 4-1.

This setback did not come out of nowhere. Draper had already missed significant time, not playing between last year’s US Open and Britain’s Davis Cup qualifier in February due to bone bruising in his left humerus.

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His preparation for the clay season was also disrupted. He skipped Monte Carlo, delaying his return and choosing a week of focused training instead of immediate competition.

Speaking to ATP Media, Draper explained that decision clearly. “Hard decision, Monte Carlo is definitely one of the tournaments the last couple of years I’ve really enjoyed being at and playing. Beautiful event. But on the same sense, I think I’ve been off the tour for so long, that after the trip to the States that I did, it definitely gave me some lessons on what I need to improve.”

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Barcelona marked just his fourth event since returning, and even in defeat, Etcheverry acknowledged his quality: “I like how he plays – he’s a great fighter. Hopefully, he can recover as soon as he can to get back on tour because the tour likes him.”

Yet this latest injury only adds to Draper’s growing list of withdrawals, as he now focuses on rebuilding and returning stronger through the clay season.

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Jack Draper retires injured against Karen Khachanov at the US Open

Jack Draper’s career, though still young, has been shaped heavily by recurring injuries. His progress and success have often depended on how well his body could withstand the demands of professional tennis.

Time and again, physical setbacks have interrupted his rhythm. While his talent is undeniable, his trajectory has been dictated as much by recovery as by performance.

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A clear example came at the 2023 US Open. Draper was forced to retire in the third round against Karen Khachanov, with the Russian leading 6-3, 4-6, 6-5. It was a match where Draper had fought back impressively. After dropping the first set, he recovered strongly and pushed ahead, showing resilience and competitive fire.

But in the third set, his body gave way. An injury to his upper right hamstring halted his momentum and ultimately forced him to retire from the contest.

Despite these challenges, Draper showed promise at the start of 2024. He opened the season with a title run at the ATP 250 event in Adelaide, defeating Sebastian Baez in straight sets.

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His upward trend continued with a strong showing in Indian Wells, where he reached the fourth round. However, momentum slipped again when an abdominal injury forced him to miss most of the clay season.

The setbacks did not end there. A shoulder injury sustained at Roland Garros ruled him out of the entire grass-court swing, further disrupting his development.

Now, after retiring in Barcelona, Draper faces another uncertain stretch. The British No. 2 is currently ranked 27th in the world with 1,610 points, but the immediate calendar presents serious risks.

The Madrid Open begins on April 22, where Jack Draper has 650 points to defend after reaching last year’s final. Soon after, the Italian Open starts on May 6, carrying another 200 points at stake.

If he misses both tournaments, the impact will be severe. Draper stands to lose a total of 850 points, which would significantly cut into his current ranking total.

That drop would bring his tally down to around 760 points, roughly placing him near No. 73 in the world, while ongoing injury concerns continue to cloud his return timeline.