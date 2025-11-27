Jack Draper Warned by Expert As Injury Draws Comparison to a Ex-Grand Slam Champion

It has been almost three months since Jack Draper shut down his 2025 season after doctors confirmed that his bone bruise had progressed into a stress-type injury that was close to becoming a full fracture. That’s why his late August withdrawal from the US Open was unavoidable. Now he’s set to make his comeback at the UTS London Grand Final. However, experts warned him to take his recuperation seriously before he returned to the court.

Since the humerus is the bone that joins the shoulder to the elbow, having a humerus injury in his left arm is challenging. “I think this kind of thing, we’re talking about a bone contusion caused by a repetitive movement, requires a lot of rest because it’s almost like a fracture. The bone could just as easily be broken (…).” Injury specialist Stephen Smith cautioned Draper, emphasising the importance of this understanding.

Well, we know the injury didn’t come out of nowhere. During the clay season in early summer 2025, Draper began feeling tightness and pressure in his upper arm, sometimes spreading toward his shoulder. At first, he thought it was just normal muscle soreness and kept playing. By Wimbledon, the pain had increased, and a scan showed that his humerus had a bone bruise. Draper tried to manage it with treatment while competing despite the doctors’ advice to rest.

Imago Image Credits: Jack Draper/Instagram

His arm was put under even more strain as the season progressed due to the hard courts, heavy forehands, and his strong serve. He eventually had to withdraw because the pain had gotten worse by the time he was practising for the US Open. A brittle stress-type injury that resembled a hairline fracture had developed from his bone bruise.

Draper might have suffered a complete fracture, long-term arm problems, or even long-term career harm if he had continued to play, as was the case with Juan Martin del Potro.

As Stephen says about a former Grand Slam champion, Martin del Potro, ” An incredibly talented player, probably with one of the most powerful forehands we’ve ever seen in this sport, but his greatest strength ultimately became one of his greatest weaknesses. He had all these wrist injuries, underwent numerous surgeries because the problem wasn’t addressed in time.”

So, does this mean Draper shouldn’t play at all? Not exactly. There is a solution. “He may need to change the way he moves, his way of hitting,” says Stephen Smith. Some changes to technique and workload could protect his arm without keeping him off the court entirely. After all, tennis is important for him, and stepping away completely isn’t the goal, and there’s more to why the UTS comeback is such a big deal before the 2026 season.

The reason behind Jack Draper’s UTS comeback

Jack Draper is finally ready to return to action. And his first stop is the UTS in London from December 5-7. For him, this isn’t just another event; it’s a key stepping stone before the 2026 season, a chance to regain match rhythm and confidence.

“Playing the UTS before the 2026 season is really important for me,” Draper said. “I think I came back a bit too soon when I played the US Open so after that I decided to really shut it down and look after it. And now I’m building up my confidence and building up my tennis to be at full throttle again.”

The London event will also provide him with the best chance to challenge himself with the best players after being away. “It’s a chance to compete and play the world’s best again. After a time out it’s so important to get back to their speed. And playing at the Copper Box Arena in front of my home crowd is something I’ve really been looking forward to it’ll give me that extra boost before the season starts.”

Draper will play David Goffin in his first UTS match. In the case of the reigning Indian Wells Masters champion, the objective is apparent: to come back safely, not to suffer any setbacks, and finish the event without any pain, gaining the confidence and momentum he requires to have a good start in 2026.