Jack Draper’s New Look Leaves Tennis Fans Unimpressed

Given how the year and his overall career have gone, Jack Draper definitely needs a new direction. Riddled with injuries, the former World No. 4 could play only fifteen matches this year, with the Brit needing to find a long-term fix to his physical issues. While he needs a revamp in terms of training and physical regimens, it seems Draper has also tried to experiment with something else, something that did not sit well with fans.

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Draper’s picture recently surfaced on social media, showing the British player in the gym, already gearing up for the 2027 season. He was spotted in a white Vuori shirt and checkered shorts, but it was not the outfit that caught the fans’ attention. Trying on a new look, Draper was seen sporting a full beard, which gave him a more rugged look, but it did not get appreciation from his followers.

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Draper has usually been seen clean-shaven on his matches, with the British player even sporting a complete buzz cut early this year amid his injury layoff. From no hair to too much hair, the Brit’s transformation is symbolic of the journey he has had on the Tour this year. Struggling with an injury to his left arm, Draper cut his 2025 season short, but, as it turned out, it did not help much in 2026.

Draper returned to the court during the Davis Cup tie against Norway and played three consecutive events in Dubai, Indian Wells, and Miami. All seemed to be going well when a knee injury forced him to withdraw from his match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Barcelona, after which he was sidelined for the French Open. The chronic left arm injury reared its ugly head once more during the North American hard court swing, which saw Draper make first-round exits in Montreal and Cincinnati, after which he withdrew from the US Open, eventually announcing his decision to end 2026 on September 15.

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While the bearded look sort of reflects the struggles Draper has had this season, it is not the only thing the Brit is experimenting with. He was spotted training on the clay courts in Brazil, with the aim of gradually building up his tolerance to the stuffy, hot, and humid conditions there. While there are no clay-court events on the horizon, the surface is best suited to help a player develop their physical endurance, something Draper needs.

Not to forget, Draper is not the only player to have sported a completed transformation from a buzz cut to a full haircut. Carlos Alcaraz famously unveiled a buzz-cut look at the 2025 US Open, where he won the title. Fast forward to the 2026 US Open, the Spaniard was seen with a flowing haircut and thick locks, along with a mustache, during the Asian swing. The Spaniard also tried the peroxide-blonde look for some time during last year’s indoor season.

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While Alcaraz’s looks land on point with his fans most of the time, Draper’s beard did not make the cut.

Fans Not Happy With Jack Draper’s New Look

Fans were less than charitable while commenting on Draper’s look, with most of them not impressed by it. “Please Jack, take the beard off”, was the blunt assessment of one fan on X.

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Other fans had similar takes as well, with one of them saying, ” Doesn’t do him any favors”, while another said, “He looks like me when I was 19, and that is not a compliment.”

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Another fan made the obvious Carlos Alcaraz comparison, with the Spaniard also making a similar journey with his facial hair over the last year. “He is mirroring Alcaraz. From buzz cut to mountain man.”

Another fan made a funny Hugh Jackman reference to the popular Marvel character, Wolverine. “Is Jack auditioning for the role of Wolverine in the upcoming X-Men reboot?” asked the fan.

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Alcaraz’s new look at the US Open in 2025 brought him luck on the court, as the Spaniard won the title that year. Should Draper feel that the new look will bring him luck, it’s understandable, as the Brit’s ranking has fallen beyond 150 and getting a direct entry to the Grand Slams will be a challenge, a concern which was also raised by Andy Murray, who came on Draper’s coaching team this year.



