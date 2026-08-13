Jakub Mensik Pays Heartfelt Tribute After His Childhood Furry Friend Passes Away

Losing a beloved pet is always heartbreaking, and Jakub Mensik is facing that pain now. The young Czech player paid a heartfelt tribute to his dog, a companion he grew up with since childhood.

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“Always in my heart,” penned an emotional Mensik on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos of him and his dog. The pictures show their journey together—from car rides when Mensik was a boy to moments side by side as he rose through the tennis ranks.

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Fellow ATP players Ignacio Buse and Flavio Cobolli offered support via social media. The Peruvian wrote, “Stay strong bro,” while the Italian responded with a heart emoji.

This is not the first time tennis has mourned a pet. Jessica Pegula lost her dog Dexter in 2023. She runs a charity, A Lending Paw, which rescues stray and at‑risk dogs, giving them shelter and care. Pegula described Dexter as “the most loyal man with the best heart.”

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In 2022, both Andy Murray and Serena Williams lost longtime pets. Murray’s dog, Maggie Mayhem, passed away during Wimbledon, while Williams said goodbye to her 18‑year‑old dog, Lauerlei, before retiring at the US Open.

Mensik’s loss coincides with his quarterfinal exit at the Canadian Open, where he fell to Ben Shelton.

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Jakub Mensik’s Canadian Open Campaign Comes to an End

Mensik began his Canadian Open run with a tight three‑set win, 6‑3, 3‑6, 6‑3, over Jacob Fearnley after a first‑round bye. He then secured straight‑set victories against Terence Atmane and Botic van de Zandschulp to reach the quarterfinals, where he faced Shelton.

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Against Shelton, the Czech struggled, failing to create a break point and getting broken four times. Despite the one‑sided loss, the Montreal run should boost his confidence, as he had dropped three of his last five matches before arriving in Canada.

Earlier this season, Mensik won his second career title at the ASB Classic and made a Grand Slam breakthrough at the French Open. Despite battling full‑body cramps in the second round, he defeated Alex de Minaur, Andrey Rublev, and Joao Fonseca to reach the semifinals, where Alexander Zverev ended his run.

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With Montreal behind him, Mensik heads to Cincinnati next, opening in the second round against either Zachary Svajda or Mattia Bellucci. Fans will hope he recovers emotionally from his loss off the court while staying competitive on it.