Jakub Mensik’s Dramatic French Open Win: Practice Session Snub, Physical Issues, Mom’s Reaction & More

The future of tennis dazzled under the lights of Paris yesterday as Jakub Mensik edged Joao Fonseca in a gripping quarter-final showdown. After letting six match points slip away at 5-6 in the 3rd set, the Czech star held his nerve to seal victory 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(3) in a dramatic tie-break. Yet the real battle had begun long before the finish at Court Philippe-Chatrier, as Mensik fought through one of his toughest physical tests of the tournament.

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Jakub Mensik’s practice session interrupted due to rain

Even before Jakub Mensik stepped onto Court Philippe-Chatrier for his match against the Brazilian, unexpected drama had already started to unfold around him.

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Mensik was going through his usual warm-up session before the match at practice courts. Everything appeared normal until Roland Garros maintenance staff suddenly rushed onto the court.

The employees of the tournament quickly began lowering the net and preparing to cover the court because of an approaching storm. The decision immediately frustrated the Czech’s team, who felt their practice session had been cut short far too early than expected.

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The incident became even more surprising because it was not raining at that moment. Mensik was in the middle of serving when the crew arrived and started taking down the net.

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Rather than stopping completely, the Czech star continued practicing without the net on the court. He kept hitting balls while waiting for further instructions from tournament officials and managers.

Around 5 minutes later, however, the weather forecast proved completely accurate. A powerful storm arrived with heavy rain, making the entire conditions look more like September than late spring in the French capital.

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The difficult weather had actually been a major storyline throughout yesterday. During the match between Sorana Cirstea and Mirra Andreeva, weather conditions once again became a major talking point. Temperatures dropped below 68°F, while persistent rain completely changed the entire surroundings around the tournament grounds.

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As a result, the French Open organizers pushed to keep the roofs closed for much of the remaining schedule. The move was aimed at avoiding further interruptions as forecasts continued to predict unstable conditions.

The weather impact was visible elsewhere in other matches as well. After Alexander Zverev’s match against Rafael Jodar ended, the 2nd seed was conducting his post-match interview on court when thunder and rain suddenly arrived again. The sound of heavy rain striking the Court Philippe-Chatrier roof became impossible to ignore during his speech.

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These conditions have significantly altered the tournament. Compared to the hot and dry weather that dominated the first week, the players who are left now feel as though they are competing in an entirely different event.

And for the 20-year-old Czech, the weather chaos was only part of the story, as several physical issues also kept the crowd tense and fully engaged during and after the match.

Mensik’s victory came amid physical struggles on and off the court

Jakub Mensik’s QF victory over Fonseca was not just a battle of talent. It also became a test of endurance, resilience, and physical strength as the young Czech fought through difficult moments during the match.

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The match itself featured plenty of momentum swings as Mensik twice found himself trailing by a break in the deciding third set, yet he continued to fight and eventually moved ahead.

At that point, victory looked within reach for the Czech. However, the Brazilian refused to go away and produced one of the most determined holds of the tournament.

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Fonseca saved 6 match points during a gruelling 12th game. One of those chances disappeared when Mensik misfired on a smash, allowing the 28th seed to stay alive and force a tie-break.

Despite the frustration, Mensik responded impressively. He quickly reset mentally and entered the tie-break with renewed focus and composure. The Czech had already proven his stamina earlier in the tournament. Before reaching the QF, he survived two separate five-set battles on his way to the last eight.

Throughout the 2nd set against Fonseca, Mensik maintained control by constantly moving forward. He disrupted his opponent’s rhythm and repeatedly used the net to his advantage for the match.

The Brazilian had earned plenty of attention earlier in the tournament when he fired three consecutive aces to complete his dramatic win over the Serbian Novak Djokovic. This time, however, it was Mensik’s serve that became one of the biggest weapons on court.

Although he was broken twice during the unpredictable 3rd set, the Czech repeatedly relied on his delivery to escape danger and stay in command of crucial moments.

The performance became even more impressive after the 26th seeded player revealed that he had been dealing with discomfort in his left leg.

“Unfortunately, at the end of the second set I started to feel some discomfort in my left leg, which was irritating me during the serve,” Mensik added in his post-match press conference. “I was afraid of what [it was]. Fortunately, it was just a tight muscle. Because of that, I dropped my focus a little bit. So that’s why at the beginning of the third set was not how I wanted.”

However, as the match continued, the problem gradually became less severe. “But as the match and as the third set was going through and it was getting more intense, the pain started to drop down a little bit. I started to not feel the pain at all, which obviously I’m super happy that it’s nothing serious.”

The physical struggles did not completely disappear after the match though. During his post match press conference, Mensik was seen dealing with cramps, highlighting just how demanding the contest had been. Yet this was hardly the first challenge he had overcome in France this year. During the opening week, he battled through extreme heat and physical exhaustion.

Against Mariano Navone, he survived a marathon five-set match and even collapsed onto the clay after winning a crucial game. Later, he left the court in a wheelchair while limping. He was still not fully comfortable during his third-round victory over the Aussie Alex de Minaur, winning 0-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 after looking physically drained in the first set.

He then produced another remarkable comeback against Andrey Rublev, winning in five set thriller after taking the first two sets, dropping the next two, and finally closing out the match in the decider.

And now, after defeating one of the favorites on the tournament despite fresh physical concerns, Mensik’s toughness has become one of the biggest stories of the tournament, with praise pouring in from across the tennis world and even from some of the sport’s greatest icons.

John McEnroe heaps praise on Jakub Mensik after he reaches semis

In a showdown featuring two of the brightest stars in tennis in the modern era, Jakub Mensik produced a mature and composed performance against Joao Fonseca at Roland Garros.

The Czech 20-year-old absorbed Fonseca’s powerful hitting and redirected it brilliantly throughout the match. Mensik controlled many of the baseline exchanges and moved forward with remarkable confidence. After 2 hours and 33 minutes, he secured victory and extended his dream run on Parisian clay.

The match represented a major milestone for both players. It was the 1st Grand Slam QF appearance for Mensik and Fonseca alike. However, when the biggest moments arrived, it was Mensik who stepped up. The Czech became the youngest man from his country to reach a Grand Slam SF.

The contest also carried historical significance as well. It was the youngest French Open men’s QF since 20-year-old Rafael Nadal defeated 19-year-old Novak Djokovic back in 2006.

Now, Mensik’s attention shifts toward an even greater challenge. He will face 2nd seed and 2024 finalist Alexander Zverev for a place in the final.

Following the victory, tennis legend John McEnroe was full of admiration for the young Czech. “I’ll tell you, he’s gonna be a handful for the next 10 years,” said McEnroe of Mensik, while talking on TNT Sports. “I didn’t know how quick he was at that height. You know, and, you don’t know how these young kids can recover, and that was unknown.”

McEnroe was particularly impressed by the Czech’s movement and endurance during the closing stages of the match. “It looked like he ended up being the fresher. The two guys, certainly, by the end, especially, even though he was sort of by hip hurts or something, I think that was more nerves than anything else. But the way he got up to those drop shops. He was just was so skilful with that feel.”

The praise did not stop there. “If Mensik plays like that in the semi-finals, he’s going to give Zverev a lot of trouble.”

There were emotional scenes after the match from the stand. During the on-court interview, cameras turned toward Mensik’s mum in the stands. She was all smiles, with tears of happiness seemingly in her eyes, and she responded by making a heart sign toward her son.

As for the upcoming semi-final, Zverev will carry a 1-0 H2H advantage into Friday’s clash with Mensik. Both players know a huge opportunity awaits, with the draw guaranteed to produce a 1st time Grand Slam champion.

On current form, Zverev enters as the slight favorite because of his experience and consistency over five set matches, but Mensik’s fearless tennis and growing confidence during the tournament could make this one of the most fascinating matches of this year’s French Open.