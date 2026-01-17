Jakub Mensik Shares Heartwarming Moment With Girlfriend After Defeating Her Compatriot at ASB Classic

A year ago, Jakub Mensik was an unheralded teenager, barely inside the ATP Top 50. Then came the shock win over Casper Ruud at the Australian Open, followed by a breakthrough Miami Open triumph. On Saturday at the ASB Classic, his journey came full circle as he lifted the trophy and turned the spotlight on gratitude, offering a heartfelt ode to his partner after defeating her countryman in the final.

Moments after the win, Mensik turned to gratitude during his on-court interview. He made sure to acknowledge his girlfriend, Josefina Catino. The gesture stood out as heartfelt and genuine, adding an emotional layer to an already special victory in New Zealand.

The ASB Classic Instagram page also captured the moment. A reel showed Mensik waving to fans after sealing the title. The post was captioned, “Nothing like this feeling.” Josefina later shared it on her own Instagram story, writing, “Second of many 🏆🥎 I’m the proudest 💕”.

Mensik usually keeps his personal life private. However, some details about Josefina are known. She is from Argentina, studies tourism at university, and has also worked as a flight attendant, according to Blesk. The couple reportedly met in 2024 and has managed a long-distance relationship.

After winning the Miami Masters last year, Mensik spoke openly about their bond. He told Evropa 2 radio, “She has her own life. A long-distance relationship suits both of us, it’s great,” showing maturity beyond his years. Josefina has often supported him publicly.

Following his famous win over Novak Djokovic at the Hard Rock Stadium, she wrote, “My darling. You’re a damn crazy!”

Now, with the ASB Classic trophy secured, Mensik carries strong momentum. His confidence is high as he sets his sights on making a deep run at the Australian Open.

Mensik reflects confidently on his strong and encouraging start to the year

The 20-year-old Czech showed impressive composure in the ASB Classic final. He saved three straight set points from 3-6 in the second-set tie-break. Soon after, he sealed a 6-3, 7-6(7) victory in the championship match.

Baez had won his first seven matches of the 2026 season. Despite that momentum, Mensik produced a high-class serving performance. The effort earned him the title and made him the youngest Auckland champion since Juan Martin del Potro in 2009.

As the third seed, Mensik started fast in his first H2H meeting with Baez. He controlled the opening set from the baseline. His serve set the tone early and gave him confidence throughout the match.

The numbers from the first set were striking. Mensik hit 11 aces. He won 95% of points behind his first serve, finishing 21 of 22 according to ATP Stats. He secured the only break of serve in the sixth game to take the set.

In the second set, Mensik looked close to the finish line. He broke again to move ahead 6-5. However, Baez, who had upset top seed Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals, responded immediately. He broke back to force a tie-break.

The tie-break tested Mensik’s nerve. Baez raced to a 6-3 lead and earned three set points. The Czech stayed composed. He produced a brilliant drop volley, followed by an ace and a return winner, to escape danger.

Mensik then closed out the match in 82 minutes. Afterward, he reflected on his form during the on-court interview. “I would say it’s been a great start to the year,” said Mensik. “I’m super happy that after my preparation and preseason, when obviously you are not in the rhythm, and you are coming for the new season with a lot of energy, I showed the performance that I wanted. I’m super happy for the win.”

Despite the success, Mensik knows he is still developing. Before the United Cup earlier this month, he spoke by phone from Sydney about growth. “I’m playing with the big guys now, but I’m still 20 years old and so my body is still growing, and I need to adapt.”

That focus on adaptation now carries him to Melbourne. His Auckland run lifts him one spot to No. 17 in the ATP Rankings.

Mensik will prepare for his first-round Australian Open match against Pablo Carreno Busta. The next test is whether he can bring the same energy deep into the tournament at AO.