Jamie Murray Takes Aim at Carlos Alcaraz’s Team in Blunt Comparison to Rafael Jodar

While tennis players aren’t known to have large coaching teams, Carlos Alcaraz is definitely an exception. His team comprises six members, which includes the coach, medical and support staff. They monitor his every single move in training and even accompany him to the gym at times. Turns out Andy Murray’s brother, Jamie Murray, feels that Alcaraz should change this approach and compared his entourage to Rafael Jodar‘s one-man squad.

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“For me, it’s too much. You see Alcaraz in the gym before the match, and there’s six people standing around just watching him on a foam roller,” he told Sky Sports Tennis. “What world are we living in? So I prefer this route [Rafael Jodar’s] personally.”

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Unlike Alcaraz, Jodar’s team only consists of his father, Rafael Jodar Sr., who serves as his coach, trainer, and manager. On the other hand, Alcaraz has assigned a separate individual for each role. He is accompanied by head coach Samuel Lopez, managed by Albert Molina, while Fran Rubio serves as his physiotherapist. Additionally, his fitness team includes doctor Juanjo Lopez, Juanjo Moreno, and Alberto Lledo.

On top of this, Alcaraz’s family members also accompany him in his player’s box on numerous occasions. This includes his parents and three brothers. Notably, his parents were recently spotted in the stands during the Paris Masters final against Ben Shelton. Alcaraz even shared an emotional moment with them after winning the match 7-6, 7-5.

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While Alcaraz and Jodar may have very different coaching teams, it is safe to say that their methods are working pretty well at the moment. Both of them had a successful season and are participating in the ATP Finals. The achievement is quite remarkable for Jodar in particular, as he made his debut on the ATP Tour at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED 29th October 2026 St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland ATP, Tennis Herren Tennis, Swiss Indoors Basel, Day 6 second round match Rafael Jodar of Spain runs for the ball AnthonyxBenoit

The 20-year-old won his first title at the Grand Prix Hassan II in April. He then had impressive runs in several tournaments, including a run to the final of the Citi Open. He then reached the semifinals of the Canadian Open before making it it the final at the Shanghai Masters. With a head-to-head record of 45-19, Jodar finished ninth in the race to the ATP Finals and qualified because of Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal from the event.

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On the other hand, Alcaraz has also had a stellar season despite a four-month injury layoff. Although he fell to No. 3 in the rankings, he still won five titles, with three of those triumphs coming in his last four tournaments. The 23-year-old is arguably the most in-form player currently on the ATP circuit and must be brimming with confidence as he arrives at the year-end tournament.

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Both Alcaraz and Jodar have begun their campaigns at the ATP Finals. However, while one performed brilliantly in his opening match, the other wasn’t able to do the same.

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Jodar had different starts to their respective campaigns at the ATP Finals

Jodar was involved in the first match of the tournament and played against Alexander Zverev. But the Spaniard didn’t get the start he was hoping for and suffered a 6-4, 6-4 defeat. This was the second time Zverev got the better of Jodar this season. The two had faced each other in the quarterfinals of the French Open, where the German triumphed 7-6, 6-1, 6-3.

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In contrast, Alcaraz made light work of Frances Tiafoe in his opening match and racked up a 6-2, 6-2 victory. This was his third consecutive win over the American, and he now leads the H2H record 3-1. Coming into the tournament after winning titles at the Vienna Open and Paris Masters, Alcaraz has now extended his winning streak to 11 matches.

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He will face either Daniil Medvedev or Flavio Cobolli in his next match. Alcaraz has an advantage over both of them when it comes to the H2H record, as he leads Medvedev 6-2 and Cobolli 1-0. It is safe to say that Alcaraz is the frontrunner to top his group.

On the other hand, Jodar’s next opponent has already been decided. He will lock horns against Arthur Fils, a player he has defeated twice this season. He has a 2-1 lead in the H2H record, with the most recent result being a 7-6, 6-3 victory in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open.

Like Jodar, Fils also had a disappointing start to his campaign at the ATP Finals, suffering a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 defeat to Ben Shelton. The player who loses the upcoming encounter will be knocked out of the tournament, so it will be a highly important match for both of them.