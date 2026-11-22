Three match points saved, a 9-6 deficit overturned, and a place in the biggest final of their careers secured. Theo Arribage and Albano Olivetti produced a remarkable comeback at the ATP Finals on Saturday. But the drama also gave former doubles world No. 1 Jamie Murray an opportunity to send a pointed message to the man at the center of tennis’ growing doubles controversy.

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As the French pair celebrated their 7-6(4), 6-7(6), 12-10 victory over Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Murray turned towards ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi during Sky Sports’ live coverage. “Can I just say, Andrea Gaudenzi, are you not entertained?” he asked with a laugh. The two-time men’s doubles Grand Slam champion then praised the match’s drama, the players’ passion, and the celebrations with their families and friends. His remark, however, carried a much bigger message.

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The comment came amid growing opposition to the ATP’s proposed changes to doubles tennis. The governing body is reviewing plans that could reduce tournament draw sizes and redirect a portion of doubles prize money towards singles players from 2028.

Murray’s intervention followed another public challenge to the ATP leadership earlier in the week. Britain’s Henry Patten criticised Gaudenzi and ATP CEO Eno Polo for missing his year-end world No. 1 trophy presentation alongside Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara.

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Patten made his disappointment clear during the ceremony on November 16. “It’s a real shame that the ATP chairman and CEO don’t think the same,” he said, adding that he would have liked the executives to join them on court. The pair had enjoyed a remarkable season, winning five titles, including Wimbledon, before receiving their year-end award in Turin.

Patten’s criticism was particularly significant because he had also supported the campaign against the ATP’s proposed doubles reforms. He and Dutch player Sem Verbeek helped organize an open letter that attracted support from active players, former champions, and national tennis federations.

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The proposals have reportedly included reducing Masters 1000 doubles draws from 32 teams to 16 and cutting ATP 500 and ATP 250 draws to eight teams. Another contentious element is a potential reduction in doubles’ share of tournament prize money from 20% to 10%. The difference would be redirected towards singles players, including those competing in qualifying and early rounds. The reported changes could shift around $20 million away from doubles.

Gaudenzi responded to Patten’s criticism on Friday. He explained that he and Polo had been occupied with meetings involving ATP Ventures and negotiations with Masters 1000 tournaments. He also said that the absence was not intended as a message to doubles players.

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“I can tell you, I can guarantee, it was not done intentionally to deliver a message. Not at all,” Gaudenzi said. He added that he had met Heliovaara and the doubles working group in Paris for several hours to discuss the situation. “I understand it’s emotional for them. I feel the pain for them,” he acknowledged.

Why ATP’s Doubles Reforms Have Sparked a Bigger Debate About the Future of the Sport

The disagreement goes beyond the amount of prize money available to doubles players. More than 150 players and former professionals have backed calls for the ATP to reconsider its plans. Their concern is that smaller draws would leave fewer opportunities for specialists who have built their careers around doubles. A reduction in prize money could also make it harder for players outside the top tier to sustain themselves on tour.

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Sem Verbeek has warned that the proposals could destroy careers, livelihoods, and dreams. The players argue that the ATP should focus on promoting doubles, improving its visibility and attracting larger audiences rather than reducing its opportunities. They also point out that doubles remains a popular format at the club level and offers a different kind of entertainment for tennis fans.

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The ATP, however, argues that its review is based on commercial performance, tournament costs, and viewership. It says the aim is to create a sustainable model for the future and insists that any reallocated prize money would remain within player compensation. Gaudenzi has also maintained that doubles remains a core part of the ATP Tour.

The dispute remains unresolved. The ATP approved a wider compensation package intended to increase total player compensation beyond $350 million from 2028 but postponed its decision on the doubles proposals until later this year. Discussions are expected to continue before a final decision by the end of 2026.

For now, Murray’s question has added another memorable moment to a debate that is far from over. The French pair’s comeback showed exactly why doubles can capture an audience. The bigger question is whether the ATP’s eventual plans will give the discipline more room to grow or leave its specialists with fewer chances to compete.