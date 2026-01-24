Jannik Sinner Admits His Australian Open “Was Over Today” After Heat and Injury Drama

Jannik Sinner’s grimace as he limped toward the bathroom told the story. With play halted in brutal heat, the two-time defending champion battled full-body cramps and flirted with a stunning upset. Yet he steadied himself, survived the elements and Eliot Spizzirri, and walked off believing his tournament nearly ended before it truly resumed.

At his post-match press conference at the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner was asked whether luck played a role in his win. He had made a similar comment last year after facing Holger Rune.

Sinner responded by pointing to his preparation and work ethic. “I believe that I’m someone who tries to put tennis in the highest priority. And I know that I’m doing that for years now. In the back of my mind, I know how much I work. I feel well prepared, even if some problems could happen potentially on the court.”

He then reflected on the unpredictability of competition. “There are going to be days when you don’t find a way. It’s not that everything is going your way. But with a positive mindset, for sure, more positive things can happen.”

Imago January 24, 2026, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia: JANNIK SINNER of Italy during the match against E. Spizzirri of USA in the third round of Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia. Sinner won 4:6, 6:3, 6:4, 6:4. Melbourne Australia – ZUMAc278 20260124_zsp_c278_024 Copyright: xMarcinxCholewinskix

Sinner also explained how he manages pressure in difficult moments. “I try to stay calm even in a moment like this. If he keeps playing the way he was playing and maybe I was dropping a little bit, maybe my tournament was over today. I don’t know.”

