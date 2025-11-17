Jannik Sinner Admits Sharing ‘Healthy’ Dynamics With Alcaraz Amid Fierce Rivalry

The ATP Tour season wrapped up poetically in Italy on Sunday, where the Italian, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz clashed once more for the title. After a year in which the two rising giants split the GS and traded the No. 1 ranking, it was Sinner who ultimately claimed the ATP Finals crown. Their sixth showdown of the season, all coming in finals, underscored their infamous on-court rivalry. Reflecting on this rare dynamic, Sinner opened up about how he navigates the emotional balance of friendship with a rival like Alcaraz, whom he competes against throughout the calendar.

During his press conference, the Italian offered a thoughtful peek into his relationship with Alcaraz and their camaraderie in a broader sense within modern tennis. When asked whether he and the Spaniard could be considered friends, the Italian reflected on how the sport’s social fabric has shifted over time.

“Well, I feel like we had this conversation a bit with Darren. He used to play back in the day. Players, they used to go dinner, having dinner together, because the teams were not as big. It was maybe player plus one. You tend to be a bit more together. You open up yourself. You tell stories in the locker room. I still feel it’s a bit like this. You have your more favorite not players but friends in the locker room. You talk a bit in different ways,” Sinner added.

When addressing Alcaraz specifically, Jannik Sinner highlighted the rare dynamic between them, a rivalry defined by intensity on court and ease off it. “But with Carlos is also a bit different because of on-court reasons. We have a very good relationship, rivalry, call it however. I feel like we can talk about everything still. I think it’s great. We are good friends off the court. We do respect us in a very healthy way. Also the teams, my team, get along very well with them. I think it’s a good harmony. In the same time there’s also the work and all the rest behind, which it’s all about balance.”

He later acknowledged that national ties naturally bring players closer simply because of the time they spend around one another. Yet he made clear that his relationships extend beyond his national team. “Of course, I believe that Carlos has great friends and I have great friends, too. You tend to go a bit more in the national team because it’s normal. You spend more time with Italians. I do have also other players I feel very close to: Jack Draper, Reilly Opelka, these kind of friendships. I feel they’re honest and you can get along very well.”

His reflection shows how top-tier competitors can still maintain genuine personal connections when mutual respect anchors their bond. The second seed framed his relationship with Alcaraz as a model of modern sportsmanship. Alcaraz echoes similar sentiments as well. Both players’ victory speeches after tournaments often contain chunks of gratitude for each other’s presence on and off the court.

Carlos Alcaraz reflects on his friendship with Jannik Sinner

Following his dramatic China Open final win over Sinner last year, Alcaraz offered a candid reflection on their evolving rivalry. The Spaniard explained that the realities of life on tour naturally limit deeper interaction. “Once we are on tour, travelling, at tournaments, on site, we are with our teams and on our own, so we don’t speak too much,” he added. “But when we can, we talk a little bit besides tennis, about life. But not too much. It means we have a good relationship but we are not close friends. I think the respect we have puts us in a position that we have a really good relationship.”

As the rivalry has intensified, the top seed’s perspective has clearly shifted. Their growing number of high-stakes encounters during the season seems to have strengthened the connection away from the spotlight. The Spaniard, speaking to TNT Sports ahead of the ATP Finals, described a more open, familiar dynamic between the two.

“It is quite good, the relationship we have off court is really good, he is a really nice person, he has really nice people around him, which is great, having time to talk to him about life, not only tennis,” Carlos said. “The people might be surprised about it, because when they think about that rivalry, they will think about fighting for great things, fighting for the No. 1 spot, we have to hate each other.”

Jannik Sinner has echoed that sentiment as well, offering his own endorsement of the bond they share. Back in September this year, he noted, “I think that we have a good friendship also off the court. It’s something great to see.”

With the season now wrapped, their relationship, equal parts rivalry and camaraderie, has moved well beyond competitive boundaries.

And as the new campaign looms in less than two months, both players appear poised to begin yet another compelling chapter in the next season, driven by respect and growth.