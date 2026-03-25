Jannik Sinner Apologizes After Almost Injuring American Star During Miami Open Clash

Jannik Sinner produced a late surge to defeat Alex Michelsen 7-5, 7-6(4) at the Miami Open, extending his ATP Masters 1000 sets streak and reaching the quarterfinals. The World No. 2 kept his Sunshine Double bid firmly alive with a composed finish. Yet, the victory held a tense flashpoint as Jannik Sinner was forced to apologize after a shot nearly struck the American.

At the half-hour mark, Alex Michelsen fired a powerful serve and charged to the net, looking to take control of the rally. He aimed to finish the point quickly with an aggressive approach.

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Jannik Sinner responded with precision. He returned the ball low, forcing Michelsen to play it off his shoelaces under pressure. The American had no choice but to lift the ball. That weak reply left him exposed at the net with little time to react.

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Sinner moved forward instantly. He smashed the ball cross-court, but the shot unintentionally struck Michelsen’s racket at close range. Michelsen was visibly stunned by the impact. He had already turned his back to the net, which made the moment more unexpected.

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Sinner reacted immediately. He apologized right away, and the two players shared a brief, light-hearted exchange at the net. Although the ball landed out, it deflected off Michelsen’s racket. As a result, the point was awarded to Sinner.

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He used that momentum well. Sinner went on to take the opening set 7-5 with composed and efficient play. However, the moment carried added context from the past. In a 2024 interview with the ATP Tour, Michelsen recalled Sinner’s advice about not over-apologizing during matches.

“I was seeing him every day in the locker room,” Sinner said in an interview with ATP in 2024. “And we chatted up. He actually told me I was saying sorry too much, because I tried to keg him. He knew I was going after him. And he’s like, ‘It’s a good play, don’t say sorry’. He is actually a super nice guy.”

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Despite the incident, Jannik Sinner maintained an elite level throughout the match. He dominated behind his serve, winning 90% of first-serve points (38/42). His control and consistency never dipped.

He showed strong resilience under pressure. Sinner recovered from 2-5 in the second set and closed out the match in 1 hour and 42 minutes with authority.

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The win carried broader significance. He extended his streak to 28 straight wins against Americans since losing to Ben Shelton in Shanghai 2023, and joined Yannick Noah and Stefan Edberg in reaching five straight quarterfinals here.

And when it comes to apologizing after nearly striking an opponent, such moments have surfaced across the ATP Tour this year, as these incidents often occur accidentally during high-speed exchanges.

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Ben Shelton apologizes after nearly hitting Francisco Comesana

A similar moment to Jannik Sinner’s incident unfolded earlier this year with Ben Shelton at the ASB Classic. His powerful smash nearly struck Francisco Comesana during a tense exchange.

The moment came in the first set at 6-5, deuce. Shelton’s serve triggered a short rally, and Comesana attempted a delicate chip over his head.

Shelton reacted instantly. He leapt forward and smashed the ball back, which struck Comesana’s racket as the Argentine raised it to protect his face before the ball flew into the crowd.

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Shelton immediately raised his hand in apology. The moment looked uncomfortable and briefly stunned the stadium.

His concern was clear. He gestured toward Comesana without hesitation, and fortunately, play resumed without any delay. From that point, Shelton took control. He steadied his game and began imposing his power with greater authority.

However, not every player responds with an apology in such situations. There are notable exceptions where intent and attitude shift the narrative.

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One such case came at Wimbledon 2019 between Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal. Kyrgios fired a deliberate shot at Nadal’s chest and later admitted, “I was going for him, yeah. I wanted to hit him square in the chest. I’m not going to apologize.”

These contrasting moments highlight the fine line in tennis between instinct and intent.

And for Jannik Sinner, the momentum continues at the Miami Open as he prepares to face Frances Tiafoe for a place in the final four. The question now is clear: can he overcome Big Foe and power into the semifinals?