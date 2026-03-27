Jannik Sinner Asks Reporters to Hurry at the Miami Open Amid Major Event Distraction

Checking his wristwatch at the post-match press conference after defeating World No. 2 Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2 in what was pretty much a one-sided affair in the quarterfinals, Jannik Sinner had no time to wait.

When asked about watching Italy’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland later that day, Jannik Sinner was quick to point out the delay.

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“Yes, I will watch, and that is why we need to hurry up a bit. Let’s see what’s coming. We have a positive mentality, and we hope for a good match. We know what is on the line, so I will be supportive,” he said.

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Despite historically being a superpower in soccer, Italy hasn’t been able to make it to the World Cup for the past two editions. Back in 2017, they had suffered a 0-1 loss to Sweden that had prevented them from making it to the 2018 World Cup. This was the first time since 1958 that they had failed to qualify for the tournament.

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When it comes to the 2022 World Cup, they recorded an embarrassing 0-1 loss at home to North Macedonia in the qualifiers that saw them miss out on the competition for the second time in a row. To make matters worse, their place in the 2026 World Cup isn’t guaranteed either as of yet.

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Having finished second behind Norway in the group stage of the qualifiers, Italy was drawn in a matchup with Northern Ireland. While this was considered a very tricky group for them, considering their poor form, they went on to pass the first test rather comfortably.

Fortunately for Sinner and all the Italians watching, they defeated Northern Ireland 2-0 in Bergamo to remain in the race for the World Cup. Goals from Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean were enough to help the Azzurri set up a meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina on April 1. A win here would see them qualify for the World Cup, but a defeat would mean that they miss out for the third consecutive time.

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This result would have definitely made Sinner’s day even better, and he will now be shifting his focus back to the Miami Open. Having qualified for the last 4, he is just two wins away from joining an elite list featuring the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djoković, Pete Sampras, and more.

Jannik Sinner closes in on ‘Sunshine Double’ triumph

Having already captured the Indian Wells title earlier this month, Sinner has a chance of becoming just the eighth men’s player to complete a ‘Sunshine Double’ triumph. The previous men’s player to have achieved the monumental feat was Roger Federer back in 2017. Sinner will also become the first Italian player in history to achieve the feat.

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Imago March 21, 2026, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA: Jannik Sinner ITA reacts during the 2nd round MenÃ s Singles match at the Miami Open on March 21, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami Gardens USA – ZUMAsd3_ 20260321_znp_sd3_004 Copyright: xMichelexEvexSandbergx

There wouldn’t be a better way for the World No. 2 to end the hard-court season and move to the European leg of the ATP Tour, which is set to begin next month.

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Sinner will be locking horns against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the Miami Open. The 24-year-old has dominated the matchup in recent history and has won his last seven encounters against the German.

He currently leads the H2H by 7-4 and will be the favorite to win at the Hard Rock Stadium as well. The two had met in the semifinals of Indian Wells earlier this month, where the Italian had stamped his authority once again with a comfortable 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Will Sinner continue his sensational form and reach the final of the Miami Open, or will Zverev ruin all his plans? Let us know your predictions in the comments!