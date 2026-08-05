Jannik Sinner Attends Medical Evaluation at Orthopedic Clinic Ahead of US Open

Fans will have their hearts in their mouths after reports of Jannik Sinner undergoing a medical evaluation started making rounds on social media. This comes as concerning news ahead of his campaign on the North American hard courts, as the Italian is backed to win another Grand Slam, continuing his glorious form.

Sinner was reportedly spotted at the Physioclinic in Milan, a renowned orthopedic clinic. The nature of the evaluation is unknown, as it may be an injury or a routine check-up. However, reports do indicate that the Italian had his trusted doctor fly back from vacation for the check-up, underlining the importance of the evaluation.

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Sinner has suffered some impact and bone injuries throughout the course of his career, and a few ankle injuries during the early phases of his career. In recent times, the Italian has struggled with the hip, which flared up during the hard-court swing when he was in action at the Canadian Open and at the Cincinnati Open in 2024.

However, cramping under hot and humid conditions has been Sinner’s Achilles’ heel in the past two seasons, with the Italian struggling even in night matches, such as retiring mid-match against Tallon Griekspoor in Shanghai last year, and struggling physically against Daniil Medvedev in Rome this year. The biggest hit Sinner took was when he suffered a complete physical breakdown under the Paris sun, losing to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of the French Open.

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With the World No.1 skipping Canada and now reports of him visiting a clinic surfacing, the fans will understandably be worried about the Italian’s health. However, this is not the first time that Sinner has gone for a medical evaluation before an important stretch of the tennis calendar.

After his shock loss in Paris, the World No.1 visited a hospital in Milan and had a series of tests to identify the problem before the grass-court swing. He skipped any warm-up events, but the checkup had its benefits, as Sinner remained physically strong throughout, clinching the Wimbledon title.

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One can understand Sinner taking precautions before Cincinnati, as last year’s tournament did not end well for the Italian.

Jannik Sinner Had to Retire in the Cincinnati Final Last Year

Having coasted through the rest of the draw, Sinner was all set to face Alcaraz in the Cincinnati final last year in a blockbuster clash. However, all the hype had a damp end, as the Italian suffered from illness, pulling the plug mid-match while he was 5-0 down in the first set. The World No. 1 admitted as much, as he apologized to the crowd.

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“I am super, super sorry to disappoint you,” said Sinner during the presentation ceremony. Even Alcaraz sympathized with the Italian’s situation, writing “Sorry Jannik” on the camera lens and later having kind words for the Italian in his speech as well.

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Given the season he is having in 2026, and his current form, Sinner would rather be beaten by an opponent playing exceptional tennis than retire due to any injury or illness, which is why the medical evaluation makes sense.

The World No.1 is 44-3 this season in terms of wins and losses, and with Alcaraz being ruled out of Cincinnati, he will be the red-hot favorite for the title in Cincinnati.