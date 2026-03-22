Jannik Sinner Breaks Silence After Joao Fonseca Calls Him a “Robot” at Miami Open

João Fonseca put up a tough fight against Jannik Sinner at Indian Wells before being outclassed by Carlos Alcaraz at the Miami Open. After facing both, the Brazilian branded Sinner “robot” while admiring Alcaraz’s flair. Sinner has since responded with composure, embracing the tag and subtly validating the observation.

Speaking to Tennis Channel after his win over Damir Džumhur, Jannik Sinner addressed comments made by João Fonseca. He responded calmly when asked about the comparison with Carlos Alcaraz. “I saw, you know, he is right,” said Sinner.

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The Italian also praised Fonseca’s perspective. “Coming from a player who played me the week before and now Carlos here, it was the perfect explanation. I wish him only the best. He is playing an incredible high level of tennis, and I believe will make big steps forward.”

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Sinner continued to speak highly of Fonseca. He highlighted the support system around the young Brazilian. “He has a very good team behind him and also a very good family. I wish him only the best. I’m a very big fan of his.” The Italian made his admiration clear.

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The discussion began after Fonseca faced both players in quick succession. His experiences led to a direct comparison between the two stars. His words sparked widespread debate.

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“I think Alcaraz has more arsenal than Sinner,” declared Fonseca. “Sinner is more like a robot that just kills the ball and does everything perfect.”

He then expanded on Alcaraz’s playing style. “Carlos, he can do everything. He can do with topspin, can fire the ball, and he has good movement. Goes to the net. He has everything. It’s more difficult to understand the game. He breaks a lot of your rhythm.”

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Fonseca also reflected on how Alcaraz disrupted his rhythm with variety.

“He has most of everything. So you don’t know what’s coming, and if it’s coming serve, serve and volley, if it’s going serve wide and do a plus-one shot, you kind of don’t know,” he said.

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Alcaraz later shared his own view on Fonseca. “It feels like he can make a winner from everywhere. And that’s impressive.”

Meanwhile, Sinner’s win at the Hard Rock Stadium extended his dominant run. His serving remained sharp, losing just eight points on first serve and stretching his ATP Masters 1000 set-winning streak to 24.

With João Fonseca sharing his view and Jannik Sinner now acknowledging it, the Brazilian is not alone in praising Carlos Alcaraz over Sinner in recent times.

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Rafael Nadal compares Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s playing styles

Rafael Nadal faced both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as they emerged on tour. This came while Nadal was nearing the end of his career. He observed their growth closely.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS last year, Nadal compared their styles. He pointed out clear differences in how they approach the game.

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“They’re different players than I used to be. I think Carlos is more unpredictable: he makes more mistakes, plays more spectacular points, and sometimes doesn’t have such a defined playing style, which makes him unpredictable and fun for the spectator. “

Nadal then explained Sinner’s approach. He described the Italian as more structured and disciplined. His consistency stood out in comparison.

“Jannik is a more methodical, focused player, with a more defined playing style, and he adds things little by little, which is why he’s so solid and loses so few matches. Sometimes it seems like Carlos is more scattered, but when you look at the results… he’s had an incredibly consistent and solid year in all the major tournaments.”

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Sinner himself has acknowledged this difference. He admitted that his game can become predictable at times. This came after a loss to Alcaraz at the US Open final.

“I was very predictable today on court. He did many things; he changed up the game. That’s also his style of how he plays. Now it’s going to be on me if I want to make changes or not,”

As both players now compete at the Miami Open, the debate continues. Nadal’s view aligns with recent remarks from João Fonseca. What do you think about this comparison between Sinner and Alcaraz? Share your opinion below!