Jannik Sinner Brushes Aside Roland Garros Talk to Reveal Next Target After Indian Wells Win

Jannik Sinner etched his name in history at the BNP Paribas Open, becoming only the third man, after Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, to complete the six-title ATP Masters 1000 hard-court set. The Italian sealed the milestone with a 7-6(6), 7-6(4) win over Daniil Medvedev in the final. Yet now, instead of eyeing Roland Garros glory, his immediate focus shifts firmly toward another Masters event.

During the post-match press conference, Sinner was asked about future goals, including whether he was already thinking about the French Open. When asked if he was focusing on titles he has not won yet and planning for Roland Garros, Sinner gave a brief and direct reply. “No.”

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He then explained that the clay-court major is still far away in the season. For now, his full attention remains on the upcoming tournament in the Miami Open. “First of all, Roland Garros is very long way. There are big, big tournaments. I know what’s also on the line, you know, before that. I’m very focused already for Miami.”

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He also added, “Now, a couple of days, it’s good also to not think about tennis so much, but, you know, when you have this rhythm, I also don’t want to lose it, you know. It’s very important now. Miami, it’s going to be very important. That’s the last hard court event before the clay starts.”

Imago 250609 — PARIS, June 9, 2025 — Jannik Sinner reacts after the men s singles final match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 8, 2025. SPFRANCE-PARIS-TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN-MEN S SINGLES-FINAL LixJing PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

The Italian also spoke about what comes after the Miami event. “And after, we are back in Europe, completely different conditions, clay, and you never know what’s happening there. I’m looking forward to it. We will try to perform in the best possible way, and then we will see how it goes.”

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Last season, Sinner came very close to winning Roland Garros. He faced Carlos Alcaraz in a dramatic final in Paris. The match turned into a marathon battle that lasted five hours and 29 minutes. Sinner was in a strong position for much of the match.

At one point, he led by two sets and even had a break advantage in the third set. Later, he also moved ahead 5-3 in the fourth set.

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However, Alcaraz fought back in remarkable fashion. The Spaniard saved three championship points and held serve before breaking back to level the set. Alcaraz eventually won the fourth-set tiebreak. That pushed the match into a dramatic deciding fifth set.

After the match, Sinner spoke about how he tried to stay mentally strong during the emotional swings. He explained how he reset his mindset after losing the fourth set.

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“I tried to delete everything, every set. In Grand Slams you try to start from zero again,” Sinner said. “I was of course disappointed about the fourth set and match points and serving for the match. But again, I stayed there mentally. I didn’t give him any free points. When it was over, it was over.”

For now, Sinner’s attention is on the Miami Open. He has reached the championship match three times in his career. The Italian also lifted the Miami title during his most recent appearance in 2024.

And as he gears up for another campaign at the Miami Open, Jannik Sinner carries historic momentum after shattering records at the BNP Paribas Open, a feat that has clearly set him apart from the rest of the tour.

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Jannik Sinner becomes the youngest ever to win all six Masters hard-court titles

Jannik Sinner returned to the winner’s circle on Sunday at the Indian Wells. The victory earned him his 12th Big Title on the ATP Tour. Big Titles include Grand Slam trophies, titles at the Nitto ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals. These events represent the biggest achievements in men’s tennis.

With this win, Sinner now trails his rival Carlos Alcaraz by only three Big Titles. Both players have already won one major trophy this season. Alcaraz captured the title earlier this year at the Australian Open. The rivalry between the two young stars continues to shape the current era of tennis.

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Sinner is now tied with Medvedev for the sixth-most Masters 1000 titles among active players. Both players have six trophies at this level. Only three active players have more. Novak Djokovic leads the list with 40 Masters 1000 titles, followed by Alcaraz with eight and Alexander Zverev with seven.

Sinner also created history with this achievement. At just 24 years old, he became the youngest player ever to win all six Masters 1000 hard-court events since the series began in 1990.

Before him, only Roger Federer and Djokovic completed that collection. Federer finished the set at age 33 in Shanghai in 2014, or at 30 if counting his Madrid title in 2006 toward the sequence.

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Djokovic completed his own set later in his career. The Serbian finished the achievement at the Cincinnati Open in 2018 at age 31.

The win also marked another personal milestone. By defeating Medvedev, Sinner recorded his 100th career win at the Masters 1000 tournaments. The Italian, born in 2001, became the first player born in the 2000s to reach 100 Masters 1000 victories. It highlights his rapid rise on the ATP Tour.

Sinner currently sits at No. 2 in the ATP Rankings, still 2,150 points behind Alcaraz. However, the upcoming stretch of tournaments could help him reduce that gap. He did not play at several major Masters events last season due to his doping controversy, including the Miami Open, the Monte-Carlo Masters, and the Madrid Open.

All three tournaments will take place within the next seven weeks. That gives Sinner a valuable opportunity to earn more ranking points.

With Miami approaching quickly, many fans wonder if he can push for another Masters title. A strong run could bring him closer to the top ranking before the clay-court season reaches the French Open.