Jannik Sinner Dismisses Reporter’s Question With Blunt Response: “Not Worth Talking About”

‘Jannik Sinner: the champion’ 2026 keeps echoing that truth as he storms through the tour, untouchable and relentless. Fresh off a fifth straight Masters 1000 crown in Madrid, with Carlos Alcaraz sidelined and Alexander Zverev unable to crack him, the chase feels futile. Now the sport faces a haunting question: can anyone stop him, or will he reign unbeaten all season?

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When the question about an unbeaten season came up in Madrid, Jannik Sinner shut it down quickly in his usual calm manner. Answering that question in the post-match press conference, the Italian added, “No, it’s not possible. It’s not worth talking about that.”

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To properly assess that idea, it helps to look back at tennis history and understand how rare such dominance truly is. In 1984, Martina Navratilova produced one of the most extraordinary streaks ever, winning 74 consecutive matches across the season.

Her run only saw two defeats, first to Hana Mandlíková at the Virginia Slims of California Oakland tournament in January. The second loss came much later, when Helena Suková stunned her from a set down in the semifinals of the Australian Open in November.

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On the men’s side, no player has managed to cross the 50-match winning mark, which highlights how difficult such a feat is.

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Björn Borg still holds the record with 49 consecutive wins, a run he achieved back in 1978. The last man to even cross 40 wins was Novak Djokovic, who reached 43 in his remarkable 2011 season.

Djokovic and Roger Federer remain the only men to reach that milestone in the past four decades.

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Against that backdrop, Sinner’s current streak, which stands at 23 matches, still has a long way to go before entering that historic territory. His run began after a defeat at the Qatar Open in February, where Jakub Mensik defeated him.

In addition, Sinner has been relentless, winning 28 consecutive ATP Masters 1000 matches and building an impressive 30-2 record for the season. He has also claimed the first four Masters 1000 titles of the year: Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, and Madrid, surpassing Djokovic’s record of three from 2015.

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His consistency stretches back further, as he has lifted trophies in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, and Madrid since retiring mid-match in Shanghai last October.

During the hard-court stretch, he did not drop a single set, showcasing a level of control that few players have matched. That streak eventually ended when Tomas Machac stopped his run at 37 in the Monte-Carlo third round.

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In Madrid, Sinner once again dominated the field, capturing the title for the first time with authority and precision. He lost just one set on his way to the trophy, defeating Benjamin Bonzi, Elmer Moller, Cameron Norrie, Rafael Jodar, Arthur Fils, and Alexander Zverev.

Earlier in the season, he also became the first player to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’; winning Indian Wells and Miami, without dropping a set. He followed that up by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the Monte-Carlo final, reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking for the first time since November.

Sinner has now etched his name into the record books as the first player to win the opening four Masters 1000 events of a single season. Looking ahead, he is chasing another major milestone by attempting to break Djokovic’s record of six Masters 1000 titles in one year.

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He also has a chance to complete the Career Golden Masters, joining Djokovic as only the second player to do so, if he wins in Rome. His previous best run at this level came in 2024, when he secured back-to-back titles in Cincinnati and Shanghai.

Now firmly established as the most dominant force in tennis, Sinner appears to be enjoying every step of this journey while continuing to push the limits of the sport.

Jannik Sinner reveals the foundations behind his historic Masters 1000 winning streak

Jannik Sinner reached a historic milestone on Sunday afternoon at the Madrid Open, pushing the boundaries of what has been seen on the ATP Tour. By defeating Alexander Zverev in the final, he secured his fifth consecutive ATP Masters 1000 title, a feat unmatched even by the legendary Big Three.

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Names like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have defined eras, yet none managed to string together five Masters crowns in a row. Despite the magnitude of this achievement, Sinner remained grounded and refused to place himself alongside those icons of the sport.

“As I always said, I cannot compare myself with Rafa, Roger, Novak,” said the 24-year-old at his post-match press conference in Madrid.

“What they did is something incredible. I don’t play for these records, or I don’t play for records in general. I play for myself. I play for my team, because they know what’s behind.”

While his current form makes him look nearly untouchable, Sinner is not easing off or settling into comfort, as his focus remains on continuous growth. In a sport where momentum can shift quickly, he acknowledged that new talents are always emerging and pushing toward the top.

“You never know. Someone like [Rafael] Jodar, six months ago, nobody saw, and he’s now here around the names. Maybe this can happen in a couple of months, there is a new player coming. [Alexander] Blockx made semis here, and before he was a little bit undercover.”

For now, Sinner appears firmly in control of the tour, but the question of whether he can convert this dominance into a French Open triumph remains open.

Only time will provide that answer, as the clay season builds toward its biggest stage.