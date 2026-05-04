Jannik Sinner Drops Final Verdict on Rome Participation After Madrid Open Success

Jannik Sinner has been unstoppable in the last few months. He has already captured four titles this season, with his latest triumph coming at the Madrid Open. The Italian racked up a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory in the final against Alexander Zverev to claim his first-ever title in the Spanish capital. This win also saw him become the first men’s player in history to win five consecutive Masters events. However, monumental success like this comes at a cost, as he took a final call on his home event.

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Sinner has barely taken a break since the season began in January. He has been travelling from one tournament to the next and hasn’t had time to recover. The 24-year-old had recently admitted that the physical toll is starting to add up. But despite this, Sinner has confirmed that he will participate in the Rome Masters, which is set to commence on May 6. He is quite excited to play his home event and wants to enjoy the tournament to the fullest.

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“Playing at home is always very special. I just want to enjoy this and don’t want to think about plans. Physically, I’m good. There is no reason not to play in Rome, but at the same time, I want to enjoy this. It has been a very, very long tournament. I’m obviously very happy, but it’s also good to recover, especially mentally. There is a lot of pressure,” Sinner said during a press conference.

Despite his constant participation in the tournaments, Sinner has managed to maintain his superb form. He has extended his winning streak to 23 matches and boasts a win-loss record of 30-2 this season. Moreover, he is on a winning streak of 28 matches when it comes to Masters events and hasn’t lost a match since the Shanghai Open, where he had to retire during his second-round clash against Tallon Griekspoor due to leg cramps.

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Though he had an average start to the 2026 season, Sinner went on to elevate his form before the Sunshine Double. After suffering semifinal and quarterfinal exits at the Australian and Qatar Open, respectively, Sinner didn’t drop a single set throughout the Indian Wells and Miami Masters. That streak would eventually come to an end against Tomas Machac in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters, where the Italian won 6-1, 6-7, 6-3.

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However, that would be the only set that Sinner would drop in the tournament. His 7-6, 6-3 triumph over Carlos Alcaraz in the final is arguably his biggest victory of the season so far, as it was this result that saw him take over the rankings for the third time in his career.

The World No. 1 looked a little shaky in his first-round clash against Benjamin Bonzi and lost the opening set 6-7. However, he went on to make a remarkable comeback and won the next two sets 6-1, 6-4. Sinner would then rack up four consecutive straight-set victories before setting up a meeting against Alexander Zverev in the final, where he gave one of his best performances of the year.

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Jannik Sinner makes light work of Alexander Zverev in Madrid Open final

The Madrid Open final proved to be a one-sided affair as Sinner wrapped it up in merely 58 minutes. Zverev got his serve broken four times during the match and had no reply to the Italian’s ruthless onslaught.

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This was Sinner’s fourth victory over Zverev this year and his ninth consecutive win overall. He has now taken a resounding 10-4 lead in the H2H record. A matchup that had begun with the German winning four out of the first five matches has now pretty much become one-sided.

Imago May 3, 2026, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: Jannik Sinner of Italy attends a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after winning against Alexander Zverev of Germany during the Men’s Singles Final of Mutua Madrid Open 2026 at La Caja Magica on May 03, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. Mutua Madrid Open 2026 – Day 14 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAa181 20260503_zaa_a181_421 Copyright: xDennisxAgyemanx

After the final in Madrid, Sinner credited his coaching team and remarked that he wouldn’t have won the title if it weren’t for them. The 24-year-old further highlighted how much the victory means to him.

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“I think there is a lot of work behind it. A lot of dedication and sacrifice I put in every day. Obviously, it means a lot to me to see these results. At some point, results are going to be down, which is normal. I’m very happy that I’ve continued to believe in myself. I’m showing up every day, at every practice session, trying to put in the right work with the right discipline. To do so, you need to have the right team behind you, which I have. I’m very happy about me, but also the team, and this means a lot to all of us,” Sinner said during his post-match interview.

Notably, Sinner has now won nine out of the ten Masters events present on the calendar. A victory at the Italian Open will see him become just the second player, after Novak Djokovic, to complete the Career Golden Masters.

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Will Sinner be able to continue his title-winning spree in Rome, or will his unbeaten streak come to an end in his home event? Let us know what you think in the comments!