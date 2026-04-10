Jannik Sinner Drops New Health Update After Admitting to ‘Struggling’ at Monte Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner is in the semifinals of Monte-Carlo for the third time in his career. The second seed defeated Felix-Auger Aliassime in under 90 minutes, strengthening his lead by 5–2 over the Canadian. After the previous round win against Tomas Machac, there were doubts regarding his fitness when he took a medical timeout in the second set. With a straight set win over the Canadian, Sinner has thrashed all doubts regarding his physical state.

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“Today I played an excellent match, it was an intense game. I knew I had to improve on certain things, even though my serve isn’t yet where I’d like it to be. Yesterday I was very tired and tonight I recovered by resting well. Now head to tomorrow, let’s try to sleep very well and then we’ll see what comes of it,” Sinner stated in the post-match interview.

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Even with a 79% success rate on first serve, the Italian was not happy with his serves, which shows the high standard he has set for himself. He almost played a spotless game, with only one break point opportunity received by the sixth seed, which he saved.

Tiredness was a complaint in the last match as well, which was very well taken care of after a long three-set match. There is no doubt that he will be able to recover for his semifinal match tomorrow, especially after an easy win today.

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The four-time Grand Slam champion is up against third seed Alexander Zverev next. This would be their third consecutive semifinal meet this year. The previous two times, at the Sunshine Double, Sinner swept away both matches in straight sets, but this time could be different.

Overall, the Italian leads the H2H by 8-4, but when it comes to clay, it’s tied at 1-1. Clay suits the German more, and coming from a spirited victory against the Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca, Zverev would back himself to get this victory.

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Sinner, who is looking at a small break after Monte-Carlo, will not hesitate to give his all in the semifinal to make his place in the last two. A semifinal win will take him to a potential match-up against his greatest rival, Carlos Alcaraz, in the final. Even though Sinner is not focused on gaining the top spot in the world, a title in Monaco would eventually mean him regaining the world No. 1 spot from the Spaniard.

Jannik Sinner in elite company

At 24, Jannik Sinner has achieved so much that half of the tennis players don’t even come close in their entire career. The win against Felix registered his 20th consecutive win in the Masters 1000, a record only below the legends of the sport.

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Out of those 20 wins, 19 have come in straight sets, which shows the dominance of the Italian on the tour. He became the first-ever player to win the Sunshine Double without dropping a set, that is, across the Indian Wells and Miami Open.

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With this 20th win, his streak is placed at the fourth position since the format was introduced in 1990. The players above him are the “Big 3,” Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal, in that particular order.

The Serbian registered his streak in the 2011 season, which started in Indian Wells and ended at the Cincinnati Open final with an injury against Andy Murray. He even holds the record of the second-longest streak, which lasted for 30 wins. This was registered in the 2014-15 season, which again came to an end against Murray at the Canadian Open. Both times, he secured five titles, including the Sunshine Double.

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Followed up by 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. His streak was worth 29 wins, which came in the 2005-06 season. The journey started in Hamburg and saw five titles, ironically coming to an end at the Monte-Carlo. This was a time when the finals were played in the best-of-five format, and the Swiss lost to his greatest rival, Rafael Nadal, in four sets.

The 14-time Roland Garros champion’s streak came in the 2013 season. His stretch started at his home masters, Madrid, and ended in Shanghai. During this phase, he even became the first player to win the “Summer Slam,” which is winning Canada, Cincinnati, and the US Open in the same year.

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Sinner joining this elite list is a privilege, and having chances to overtake some of the legends is an achievement in itself. The Italian has completed the hard court Masters leg, but is yet to win a 1000 on the red dirt. Will he be able to continue his streak and win the first clay court Masters of his career at the Monte-Carlo?