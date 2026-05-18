Jannik Sinner Earned $6.6 Million in Just 137 Days — Here’s How the Italian Star Hit the Jackpot

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” and neither are legacies like this one, but Jannik Sinner is starting to shape his in remarkable fashion. At the Italian Open, he delivered a commanding 6-4, 6-4 win over Casper Ruud to write a new chapter in Rome’s tennis history.

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With that victory, he became the first Italian man in 50 years to lift the Rome trophy, and only the second player ever, after Novak Djokovic, to complete the full set of nine ATP Masters 1000 titles, all at just 24. Beyond the records, the win also comes with a significant prize payout, underlining just how dominant his season has been.

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Sinner is not only winning big trophies and breaking records, but he is also earning huge amounts of money from tennis this season. After winning the Italian Open, he takes home €1,007,165 million in prize money. In only 137 days this year, Sinner has already earned around £5 million from all his tournament wins alone, which is $6.6 million in dollars.

It all started with his win in March, when Jannik Sinner won Indian Wells and earned about $1.15 million. Soon after that, he lifted the Miami Open trophy and again received around $1.15 million. Both tournaments are among the biggest hard-court events in tennis outside the Grand Slams. Then Sinner continued his amazing form on clay courts. He beat Carlos Alcaraz to win the Monte Carlo Masters and earned €974,370.

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After that, he defeated Alexander Zverev in the Madrid Open final and once again took home more than €1 million in prize money. Lastly, he ended his journey by winning the Italian Open and received a hefty amount of €1,007,165 million. Right now, he leads all ATP players in prize money for the 2026 season. Carlos Alcaraz is second on the list with a little under £3.5 million.

Apart from Sinner and Alcaraz, only Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev have earned more than £1.5 million this season. Zverev makes around £2.3 million, while Medvedev earns about £1.7 million. Sinner’s solid performance at the ATP Masters tournaments with titles in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, and now Rome put him ahead of the rest of the players on tour in terms of earnings.

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But this doesn’t mean he will keep all of his Italian open earnings. Even though Jannik Sinner lives in Monaco, where people do not pay personal income tax, he still has to pay taxes in the country where he wins tournaments. One detailed report from La Repubblica that published last year, explained that prize money earned in Italy is taxed in Italy, even if the player lives somewhere else.

So after winning the Italian Open, Sinner does not keep the full prize money amount. Italy applies a 20 percent withholding tax to non-resident athletes. That means around 20% of his Rome prize money gets deducted before he receives the final payment.

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Now, with this massive earning, what’s next for Jannik Sinner?

What’s coming next for Jannik Sinner?

Jannik Sinner gets a massive redemption in Rome after losing last year’s Italian Open against Carlos Alcaraz after playing his first tournament back from a three-month doping suspension. That’s exactly why this win will holds a special place in Sinner’s heart. After the win, he expressed his satisfaction.

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“There’s no better place to complete this set,” Sinner said. “It has been a very, very interesting tournament already back in the years. 2019, making my debut here on this court. I always felt a lot of, like in a ­different way, a very positive but different way, a lot of attention, a lot of emotions going through. It means a lot. I believe for an Italian, it’s one of the most special places we play tennis. To win at least once in my career means a lot to me.”

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Now, after this win, the World No. 1 aims for the French Open title. He is entering the tournament as the clear favorite, especially after Alcaraz withdrew in the wake of injury.

The Italian enters the Roland Garros riding a 29-match winning streak, having been flawless on clay this season with a 17-0 record.

A win in Paris would also bring a significant financial reward of £2.4 million, but more importantly, it remains the only Grand Slam missing from his collection. After such a dominant run of form, he now arrives in Paris with a strong opportunity to complete his career set of major titles.