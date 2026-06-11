Jannik Sinner Finally Gets Clarity After Health Scare Ahead of Wimbledon

Was it the heat of the moment or the heat of Paris or something else entirely? Jannik Sinner‘s shocking second-round exit at Roland Garros left many questions unanswered. Despite being considered the overwhelming favorite coming into the French Open, the Italian suffered an unexpected collapse after winning the first two sets against Juan Manuel Cerundolo. Following the dramatic five-set defeat, concerns started to emerge about him being troubled by the intense Parisian heat. He decided to visit the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and underwent a series of tests to determine if physical problems were the reason behind his loss. And now the test results are finally out.

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According to Corriere della Sera, Sinner was at the San Raffaele Hospital on Monday and spent around four hours in the facility for a barrage of tests, including a stress electrocardiogram, a Holter monitor, and a cardiac MRI. He returned the next day for a meeting with specialists and left around noon with his test results.

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“According to leaks from his staff, the tests revealed no worrying signs. Nothing to prevent the tennis player from resuming training today [Wednesday],” the Italian outlet reported.

The results have revealed that Sinner doesn’t suffer from any kind of pathology and thus, can resume his normal training routines. This is great news for the 24-year-old as he will now be able to train accordingly for Wimbledon where he is set to defend his title.

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This wasn’t the first round of tests that Sinner had undergone after his exit from the Roland Garros. According to reports from Corriere dello Sport, the World No. 1 underwent some tests at the J|Medical in Turin last week. The facility is a medical center that is commonly used by players from Italian soccer giants, Juventus.

Sinner had shown signs of extreme distress during his clash against Cerundolo. Leading the third set 5-1 at one stage, he was expected to comfortably wrap up the match and move into the third round. But just then, he started feeling dizzy and appeared to be in discomfort. He ended up losing 15 straight points, allowing Cerundolo to get back into contention.

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The Italian informed the chair umpire that he was worried about getting dehydrated and had to take a timeout to receive medical attention off the court. However, things didn’t get better even after he returned. Cerundolo took the third set as Sinner continued to suffer from severe cramps and frequently dropped to his knees.

The Argentine made light work of his opponent in the final two sets to win the match 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1. This was Sinner’s joint-earliest exit from the Grand Slam. He had previously been knocked out in the second round by Daniel Altmaier in the 2023 edition.

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Imago May 28, 2026; Paris, France; Jannik Sinner of Italy leaves the court after losing his match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina on day five at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Sinner has already had a few days to recover from the shocking defeat at Roland Garros and will be aiming for a much better campaign at the SW19. He has already dropped quite a few points on the rankings due to his second-round defeat in Paris and will look to avoid going down early once again.

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Despite his early exit at the French Open, Sinner is still the favorite to clinch the title for the second year running at Wimbledon. A big reason behind this is Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal from the tournament. The Spaniard is still recovering from the wrist injury that he sustained at the Barcelona Open in April.

Sinner has already returned to Monte Carlo to begin his preparations for the third Grand Slam of the year. Though the grass swing has already commenced, the 24-year-old isn’t expected to be in action anytime soon.

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Jannik Sinner likely not to participate in any tournament before Wimbledon

It is unlikely that Sinner would be playing the HSBC Championships or the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle. His one and only appearance at grass courts is likely to come at the Wimbledon Championships, which will commence from June 29.

This will be the first time since 2022 that Sinner will not be playing the ATP 500 event in Halle. He has frequently participated in the tournament and has even won the title in 2024. He was knocked out by Alexander Bublik last year in the R16.

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A big reason behind this is the massive number of matches that Sinner played during the clay-court season. He participated in three Masters 1000 events on clay and won all of them. The World No. 1 didn’t have any long breaks in between, and the fatigue ultimately took over at the French Open.

Sinner’s main goal at the moment will be to fully recover and practice as much as he can before commencing his title defense at Wimbledon later this month.