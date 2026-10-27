Jannik Sinner Finds Darren Cahill’s Successor in Coach Behind Stan Wawrinka’s Three Grand Slam Titles

A major change is set to be made to Jannik Sinner‘s coaching team in 2027. He will be parting ways with Darren Cahill, who has coached him since 2022 and has guided him to five Grand Slam titles. This decision doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as Cahill will retire from coaching in 2027. Sinner has chosen a high-profile coach as his successor, who has played a major role in Stan Wawrinka‘s career.

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According to a report by The Times, Sinner has hired Magnus Norman as his coach for the 2027 season. While there were rumors that the Italian would choose Carlos Alcaraz’s former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, he has opted to go for an equally renowned option. Norman is a very experienced coach and has had two highly successful stints.

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A former World No. 2 and the finalist of the 2000 French Open, the Swede turned to coaching a few years after retiring. He first worked alongside Thomas Johansson in 2008 before joining Robin Soderling and guiding him to the final of Roland Garros in 2009 and 2010. He then started working alongside Stan Wawrinka in 2013, and the two achieved a lot of success together.

Wawrinka won a total of 13 tour-level titles under Norman, including three Grand Slams. The two also had rocky times and parted ways on multiple occasions. Norman’s first stint with Wawrinka lasted for a little over four years, and he left in October of 2017. The Swede rejoined the team in 2018, but Wawrinka split with him again in September of 2020.

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But despite parting ways on two occasions, Norman reunited with Wawrinka for a third stint in October of 2022. It has been a little over four years since the two reunited, but with Wawrinka set to retire at the end of the season, it was clear that Norman would have to look for a new challenge. He will now be working alongside Sinner and Simone Vagnozzi.

Imago F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026 Jannik Sinner ahead of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza in Monza, Italy on September 6, 2026. Monza Italy PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJakubxPorzyckix originalFilename:porzycki-f1italia260906_nphei.jpg

This development comes amid Sinner’s long absence from the Tour. He hasn’t competed since the Wimbledon final in July. His return has been delayed due to a knee injury. He has missed a number of important tournaments due to the issue, including the US Open. Sinner’s season has come to an early end as he won’t be playing at the ATP Finals either. However, the Italian’s return date has now finally been confirmed. Fans will be able to see him in action again during the final few days of the year.

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Jannik Sinner will return to action at the Six Kings Slam in December

The 25-year-old will be playing the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, which will be held from December 27-30. The tournament was initially scheduled to be played from October 21-24, but the unrest in the Middle East pushed its date back. This will be the third edition of the event.

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The other players who have signed up for the event are Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic, and Alex de Minaur. Sinner was due to be replaced by Learner Tien in the event, but the American has now been dropped from the lineup.

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The tournament has a total prize pool of $13.5 million. Each of the six players is guaranteed prize money of $1.5 million for participating. The winner is given an additional $4.5 million, bringing their total earnings to $6 million. Sinner defeated Alcaraz in the previous two finals of the event, earning him $6 million on each occasion.

But Sinner won’t be the favorite to win the tournament this year. He hasn’t competed for months now, while all the other players in the lineup have been fairly active. It is safe to say that defending the title for a third year running will be nothing short of an uphill task for the Italian.