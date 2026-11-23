Jannik Sinner’s remarkable 2026 season ends not on the court, but in a surgeon’s office. He has not played a match since winning Wimbledon in July. Now, he is preparing to undergo surgery on his right knee. That effectively ends his chances of participating in the Australian Open in January.

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According to an exclusive report by Italian newspaper Il Giornale on Monday, the 25-year-old Italian star is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday. Finnish surgeon Lasse Lempainen will perform the procedure. Sinner has traveled to Finland for the operation after meeting with the specialist.

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Sinner and his team had initially hoped to avoid surgery. However, his latest medical tests reportedly showed that the inflammation had worsened. That changed their approach, as the results opened the possibility of directly repairing the damaged tendon.

Italian reporter Marco Lombardo wrote that Sinner no longer wanted to wait for a recovery that was not progressing as expected. Another report from Italy, relayed by Tennis365, confirmed that the Australian Open was now out of reach.

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Il Giornale also quoted Sinner saying that he wants to continue playing for “at least another 10 years.” At 25, he still has plenty of time ahead of him, and a successful operation could help him return to the court without compromising his long-term career.

For now, though, Australian tennis fans will have to wait for another opportunity to see him compete. His team is expected to provide more information about his recovery following Tuesday’s operation. But how did the current World No. 2 reach the point where surgery became necessary at such an important stage of the tennis calendar?

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Initially, Sinner’s treatment focused on rest and physical therapy. However, that approach did not produce the progress he and his team had hoped for. Lempainen, meanwhile, is known for treating tendon and muscle injuries. Reports suggest he has worked with several elite athletes, although he has not previously treated tennis players.

Naturally, the decision to undergo surgery raises concerns about Sinner’s return and what it could mean for his career. However, Lempainen’s reputation for treating these types of injuries offers some hope. Sinner and his team will now be focused on getting him back to the level he was playing at before the injury.

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The injury comes after a remarkable run for the Italian. Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final on July 12, claiming his second consecutive title at the All England Club. It was also the fifth Grand Slam title of his career. Earlier in the year, he had won five Masters 1000 titles.

However, his knee problems kept him away from competition after Wimbledon. He withdrew from the Cincinnati Open and the US Open before bringing his season to an end in October. Some reports have linked the injury to iliotibial band syndrome, although Sinner has not publicly detailed the exact nature of his condition.

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Earlier this month, he had expressed hope of returning in time for the Australian Open, potentially playing a few tournaments beforehand. That possibility is now off the table.

When could Jannik Sinner return to the court?

The biggest uncertainty surrounding Jannik Sinner is how long his recovery will take. According to reports, he is unlikely to return before the clay-court season. An early estimate suggests he could make a full recovery in time for Wimbledon in July 2027, almost a year after his last competitive appearance.

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Former world No. 1 Mats Wilander also warned that Sinner could face a lengthy recovery. Speaking at the ATP Finals last week, he said, “It could take about a year.” Wilander also explained that players generally need about twice as long to regain their previous level as the time they spend away from competition.

Well, Sinner’s absence has already affected the rankings. Alexander Zverev moved ahead of him to claim the world No. 1 spot during his layoff and is set to finish the year at the top.

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However, Il Giornale reports that Sinner will receive a protected ranking while recovering from the injury. This should help him avoid a significant drop in the standings during his time away. Tennis365 had previously suggested that he could lose 780 ranking points by missing the Australian Open in Melbourne.

For Sinner, missing the Australian Open is undoubtedly a major setback, especially after the season he has had. However, his focus will now be on making a full recovery rather than rushing back to competition.