Jannik Sinner was supposed to return at the China Open, but his recovery took another turn after he announced the end of his 2026 season on October 6. What initially appeared to be a manageable knee problem has now developed into a more serious concern, with surgery reportedly among the options being considered. That could put his Australian Open 2027 comeback in jeopardy, and after nearly four months of dealing with the same problem, another round of rehabilitation may not be enough to get him back on track.

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Sinner’s latest medical decision comes after several months of uncertainty surrounding his right knee. According to reports from Italian media, the five-time Grand Slam champion continues to experience pain from inflammation that may have been caused by an overload of matches. He reportedly wants another medical opinion before deciding how to proceed with his recovery.

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The Italian is expected to travel to the United States for further consultation. The assessment could help determine whether he can continue with conservative treatment or whether surgery would provide a more definitive solution.

According to reports citing Vanity Fair, the possibility of an operation is being discussed by members of his medical team. However, Sinner himself reportedly does not want to consider surgery, making the upcoming consultation particularly important.

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An operation could significantly alter his comeback timeline. Depending on the nature of the procedure and the extent of the injury, recovery could take several months, potentially putting the Australian Open at risk. Continuing rehabilitation without surgery could allow him to return sooner, but the persistent pain raises questions about whether that approach would fully resolve the problem.

Sinner’s injury concerns first became public when he withdrew from the Canadian Open in Montreal in late July. He subsequently pulled out of Cincinnati, hoping to recover in time for the US Open.

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That plan also failed. On August 21, Sinner announced that he would miss the US Open after returning to the court in Monte Carlo and realizing that his right knee still needed more time to recover.

The Italian then targeted the China Open in Beijing for his comeback. However, on September 25, he withdrew from the tournament, admitting that his knee was not ready for competition.

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His recovery continued to stall, eventually forcing him to announce on October 6 that his 2026 season was over. Sinner explained that he and his doctors had decided he needed a course of treatment for his knee inflammation.

The decision ruled him out of the Shanghai Masters, the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals, and the Davis Cup Finals. He had initially hoped to return before the end of the season, but the medical team decided that protecting his long-term career was more important.

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Knee inflammation can have vastly different recovery timelines depending on its underlying cause and severity. A straightforward inflammatory problem may improve within weeks with rest and rehabilitation, but persistent symptoms, cartilage damage or meniscus involvement can require a considerably longer recovery.

Sinner has not publicly confirmed a specific structural diagnosis. Reports suggesting additional meniscus discomfort remain unconfirmed, and his medical team has not officially announced that surgery is necessary.

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If he continues with rehabilitation, his recovery could potentially allow him to return for the Australian Open in January. However, another prolonged setback would leave him with limited preparation time after missing the entire second half of the 2026 season.

Should surgery become necessary, the timeline could extend beyond the Australian Open, depending on the procedure and rehabilitation requirements.

Sinner would also have substantial ranking points to defend in Melbourne, having won the Australian Open previously. Missing the tournament would therefore affect not only his comeback but also his position in the ATP rankings.

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Sinner Admits Knee Injury Left Him Barely Able to Move

The extent of Sinner’s discomfort became clearer in a recent video released on his YouTube channel. The Italian described how unpredictable the injury had become, with his condition changing dramatically from one day to another.

“I had days where I felt nothing and I could play without any problems, and then I had days where I couldn’t move at all,” Sinner said.

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He also admitted that the injury had affected his life outside tennis, as he has been forced to limit activities to protect his knee.

“The worst part for me about this injury is that I cannot compete, I cannot play tennis.”

Sinner had enjoyed a remarkable 2026 campaign before the setback, winning five consecutive Masters 1000 titles at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome before retaining his Wimbledon crown. His injury abruptly ended that run and forced him to spend months away from competition.

The Italian is still targeting a return at the Australian Open, potentially with the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia serving as preparation in late December. However, that plan remains uncertain as he awaits another medical assessment.

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With persistent pain, a possible surgical option and a comeback timeline that has already changed several times, Sinner’s next consultation in the United States could prove decisive for his 2027 season.