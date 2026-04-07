Jannik Sinner Gives a Bold Roland Garros Statement After Just 64 Minutes Win at Monte Carlo

Jannik Sinner was on the brink of winning Roland Garros last year. Everything was going his way until that final set flipped the whole story. And yeah, it’s the kind of loss that sticks. Even he admitted it still hurts, and he’s been trying to put it behind him ever since.

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But now, he looks like a man on a mission. With Paris on his mind again, Sinner seems ready to rewrite that chapter. And when he got his first win at the Monte-Carlo Masters, there was a new glint in his eyes, the kind that tells you he means business.

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With a commanding win over Ugo Humbert in 64 minutes on Court Rainier III, when asked about his movement, Sinner explained how every surface demands its own adjustments.

“I feel like you need to adjust on every surface. The most difficult part, I think, is that when you slide, you still need to understand how much you slide because you know in clay you slide a little bit more.”

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He admitted that finding the right balance remains a work in progress as he continues to fine-tune his movement. “Sometimes I don’t have the right distance yet. The best practice is always matches. So one more match to go. And I also know mentally that after this tournament, I have some time off to do different stuff.”

Imago Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters – Practice – Jannik Sinner Jannik Sinner ITA during practice at the 2026 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters in Monte-Carlo, MONACO, on April 6th, 2026. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM Monte Carlo Monaco PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

Sinner also made it clear that his long-term focus this season is firmly set on Paris. “I always say the main goal is Roland Garros this year. So we try to build up to this tournament. There’s still a long period of time. Of course, we need to improve.”

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Last year, he came heartbreakingly close to lifting the French Open trophy but fell short against Carlos Alcaraz in a dramatic final. After the five-hour, 29-minute battle, he reflected on the pain of missing out despite holding three championship points.

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“Obviously, this one hurts,” said Sinner, who was then trying to win his fourth major and first Roland Garros crown.

“[There is] not so much to talk right now. But again, I’m happy how we are trying to improve every day and trying to put myself in these kinds of positions. It’s a very high-level match, that’s for sure. So happy to be part of this. But the final result hurts.”

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The French Open title now carries extra significance for Jannik Sinner, especially after Carlos Alcaraz completed his career Grand Slam by defeating Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in January. During that same event, Sinner was stopped in the semifinals, falling short of defending his title despite high expectations.

Now into the Round of 16, he has also outlined his expectations at the Monte Carlo Masters as he builds momentum on clay.

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Jannik Sinner admits low expectations for Monte Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner made an impressive start to his clay-court season, showing composure and control in his opening match. He carried strong momentum into the Monte Carlo Masters, having recently achieved a remarkable feat on hard courts.

Just nine days earlier, Sinner became the first player to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’ without dropping a set. That confidence translated seamlessly onto clay, as he delivered a dominant 6-3, 6-0 victory over Ugo Humbert.

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Alongside his pursuit of a maiden ATP Masters 1000 title on clay, Sinner is also firmly in the race to reclaim the No. 1 spot in the ATP Rankings from Carlos Alcaraz.

“It was a good performance from my side,” Sinner said after improving to 2-1 in his H2H series with Humbert.

“You have to change your game style a little bit, how you approach certain situations… The first tournament [on clay] is never easy. I come here with good feelings but, at the same time, not many expectations.”

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Despite the growing attention around rankings, Sinner has also received advice from former Italian professional Paolo Bertolucci.

“Jannik is very confident after his victories in Indian Wells and Miami, even if he might be feeling a bit tired,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “His decision to play in Monaco wasn’t a given, as he only had a few days to find the right moment and refine his technique.”

Later adding, “The world number one ranking is simply a consequence of results. I don’t think it’s that important. What really matters is finishing the year at the top of the ATP rankings, because there are also bonuses linked to sponsorships. No one can be number one all season, and I think all this frenzy around the rankings is unfounded.”

With expectations kept in check, it will be interesting to see how Jannik Sinner maintains his form as the Monte Carlo Masters unfolds in the Principality.