Jannik Sinner Gives Blunt Response to the Reporter Following Tough Rome Win: “I Cannot Answer”

Jannik Sinner described the past forty-eight hours as the most physically and mentally grueling of his career, yet after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final, he framed the ordeal as preparation for Roland-Garros. The punishing match left him drained, but the roaring partisan crowd at the 10,500-seat Campo Centrale became his lifeline, lifting him through every punishing point. Still, Sinner humbly refuses to lean on that adoration, determined to earn every triumph on his own terms.

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A reporter highlighted the World No. 1’s uncharacteristic emotional displays during the semi-final, asking if it was probably one of the most expressive matches they had seen from Sinner in terms of how much he was trying to draw energy from the crowd.

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The question continued: “Do you think you would have been able to get over the line if you weren’t playing at home?” Sinner, maintaining his signature humble demeanor, refused to attribute the win entirely to the hometown advantage. “I don’t know. It’s a question I cannot answer. Sorry,” he replied.

From the very first ball, the atmosphere in the arena was electric, setting the tone for the grueling match ahead. Medvedev proved to be a formidable challenge for Sinner. After losing the first set 6-2, the Russian bounced back to win the second set 7-5, pushing the Italian to his limits.

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Imago 260512 — ROME, May 12, 2026 — Jannik Sinner signs for fans after winning the men s singles round of 32 match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Alexei Popyrin of Australia at the ATP, Tennis Herren Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 11, 2026. SPITALY-ROME-TENNIS-ATP-ITALIAN OPEN-MEN S SINGLES WangxKaiyan PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

During the deciding set, Sinner managed to break Medvedev’s serve and led 3-2 when he called for a medical timeout. He received treatment on his right knee while drinking pickle juice, a remedy players often use to manage cramps.

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Medvedev angrily confronted chair umpire Aurelie Tourte over what he viewed as special treatment for Sinner, pressing her because ATP rules forbid full timeouts for cramping.

Meanwhile, a visibly exhausted Sinner locked into a heated debate with the umpire as dangerously slick rain began to fall. Shouting, he exclaimed, “It’s pouring!… The problem is the lines, what if I slip on the lines? How can you not make the decision?”

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Tourte eventually relented from her initial stance of “If the court is good, we play” and suspended the match, prioritizing player safety.

Before the weather interruption, Sinner was clearly battling severe leg cramps, leaning heavily on his racket for support, struggling to breathe, and even collapsing on the court during the second set due to vomiting.

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Despite Medvedev capitalizing on these struggles to steal the second set and push the match to the absolute limit, Sinner held on. When play resumed on Saturday, the Italian star needed just 15 minutes to finish off Medvedev, sealing the grueling battle on his third match point.

The arena, filled with fans in orange, Sinner’s signature color, holding up signs reading “Sinner, Facce Sogna” (Sinner, Make us dream), erupted after every crucial point, underlining the unstoppable wave of ‘Sinner Mania’ at the Italian Open, a fervor even the players could not ignore.

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Coco Gauff cracks up the Italian crowd with a humorous remark about Jannik Sinner

Before a heartbreaking loss in the final to Elina Svitolina, Coco Gauff was already aware of the ‘Sinner Mania’ sweeping through the Italian Open.

After battling through Iva Jovic 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 in the fourth round, Gauff knew the crowd’s attention was quickly shifting to Jannik Sinner, whose match against Alexei Popyrin was scheduled to start just minutes later on May 11th.

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And in her post-match interview, she acknowledged the Italian star’s popularity: “Grazie! See you in the next round. I know you guys are ready for Jannik Sinner. Can we get some cheers for Jannik?”

The crowd responded immediately, erupting in support for the Italian world No. 1. Gauff laughed and quickly turned the moment into a playful exchange with the audience. “Ok ok. Wait. Can I have just a little cheer for me too?” she added, bringing attention back to herself with humor.

Even after her match, Gauff embraced the playful moment, sharing it on Instagram for her millions of followers. “We love a bridge walk after Jannik plays lol,” she wrote, adding, “glad they weren’t disappointed to see me tho 🤷‍♀️.”

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She also reposted a video showing Sinner being startled by the Tricolori flyover, keeping the fan interaction lighthearted and fun. On his part, Sinner has always remained humble and appreciative of fan support, acknowledging the crowd’s presence.

“It’s quite impressive because I think of back where I’m from, a very small town. Under the bridge, there are more people than people living in the town where I’m from,” he said.

As Sinner now prepares to face Casper Ruud today, the Italian fans will be fully behind him, hoping their support helps lift him to victory at Campo Centrale.