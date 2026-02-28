Jannik Sinner Hit With Harsh Wake-Up Call After Disappointing Start to the Season

TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during the Mens 4th round match against compatriot Luciano Darderi on day 9 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Monday, January 26, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20260126154976058054

TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during the Mens 4th round match against compatriot Luciano Darderi on day 9 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Monday, January 26, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20260126154976058054

Defeats to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals and Jakub Menšík in Doha have stalled Jannik Sinner’s momentum, especially as Carlos Alcaraz continues to sweep titles. His 2026 campaign has fallen short of expectations. With the Sunshine Double approaching, former Italian pro Guido Monaco addressed the challenging phase confronting the world No. 2.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Monaco, now a consultant for Eurosport and OA Sport, added, “Jannik had insisted a lot in New York that he had to improve his variations. After his loss to Djokovic in Melbourne, he may have realized for the first time that he hadn’t improved in his tennis career.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Monaco also spoke about the future. He believes Sinner is working hard to fix the issue. But he did not rule out big changes.

“I am confident that he is working to resolve this issue and move forward in his process. If he doesn’t manage to do it quickly, I think he could even change coach. Cahill, it seems clear to me, will stop this year, so Sinner could consider bringing new people into his team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jannik Sinner vs Alex De Minaur Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates during the semi-final singles match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Alex De Minaur of Australia on Day seven of the Nitto ATP, Tennis Herren World Tour Finals. Torino Inalpi Arena Italy Copyright: xMarcoxCanonierox

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz is enjoying a brilliant 2026 season. He is breaking records and winning titles consistently. His confidence is growing with every tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Alcaraz became the youngest male player to complete a career Grand Slam at the Australian Open 2026. The rivalry between him and Sinner has been intense. But recently, the Spaniard has taken control.

He ended Sinner’s long stay at world No. 1. He defeated him in the US Open 2025 final. That win shifted the balance at the top.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinner’s title defense in Melbourne also ended in heartbreak. Novak Djokovic beat him in a thrilling five-set semifinal. The Serbian snapped a five-match losing streak against the Italian.

Before that defeat, Sinner had won 19 straight matches at the Australian Open. He had also won his last 20 matches overall. He closed 2025 by winning his final three tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

He returned to the Qatar Open. Many expected another final clash with Alcaraz. Instead, Jakub Menšík beat him in the quarterfinals.

Some critics have questioned his slow start to 2026. However, recently, coach Rick Macci defended him strongly. He wrote, “Many people throwing splinters at Sinner. Everybody has to take a deep breath. To say he will not win one more Slam they are right and wrong. The Italian Flamethrower will win more than 12 more. The Red Rocket has fuel in the pocket and many titles are on the docket.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the Sunshine Double is approaching. The tennis world is divided on who will rise. Former players have already chosen their favorites.

Eugenie Bouchard and Sam Querrey back Alcaraz to win Indian Wells

In 2026, beating Carlos Alcaraz feels harder than winning an ATP title. The World No. 1 has looked unstoppable. Since returning to Melbourne, he has dominated every opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcaraz remains unbeaten this year. He has won all 12 of his matches. His level has not dropped at any stage.

Several tennis analysts have shared their views. Eugenie Bouchard, Sam Querrey, and Paul Annacone have all backed him strongly. They believe he can win his third title of the season.

When asked about his chances, Bouchard said, “He hasn’t lost a match all year and is making his schedule wisely. He is winning a lot but should still feel fresh heading into the BNP Paribas Open.” Her words reflected confidence in his planning and fitness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Querrey did not hesitate. He said, “Alcaraz. His only real competition is Sinner, and even that has become more of a question as Alcaraz has considerably raised his level through title runs in Melbourne and Doha.” He clearly sees Alcaraz as the favorite.

He also mentioned Elena Rybakina. However, he added, “It’s tough to pick her over Carlos in a battle of who is more likely to win.” He believes the Spaniard holds the edge overall to repeat winning as an AO champ at Indian Wells.

Annacone also supported Alcaraz. He said, “Alcaraz. Because of grittier courts, I go with Carlos to win his third Indian Wells title over Elena to win her second. It’s tougher to finish points in Tennis Paradise, and the combination of his superior movement and offensive variety makes him extremely tough to beat in these conditions.”

Now, all eyes turn to the Indian Wells Masters. Many former players are backing Alcaraz. The question remains whether Jannik Sinner can respond with a strong comeback or if his difficult start to the season will continue.