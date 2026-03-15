Jannik Sinner Issues Crucial Health Update Ahead of Daniil Medvedev Clash at Indian Wells

Jannik Sinner stormed into the final of the BNP Paribas Open with a commanding 6-2, 6-4 win over Alexander Zverev, never surrendering his serve. The victory sent the Italian into his 10th ATP Masters 1000 final and another shot at glory in Indian Wells. Ahead of the title clash with Daniil Medvedev, Sinner also shared an update on his injury while addressing the toll the intense Californian desert heat has taken on players.

Speaking with Sky Sports, former world No. 4 Tim Henman asked Sinner about the hot conditions in Indian Wells and about his back. The Italian then shared details about a minor issue he felt earlier in the day.

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“Yeah, physical part talking about the heat, it was good, I didn’t feel a lot of issues today,” Sinner said about the heat. “Even though today was not that physical, I thought it would be more physical, but it felt like when both serve really well, it’s tough to get into the rhythm, very short points.”

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The 23-year-old then spoke about the moment he felt the pain in his lower back. He said it happened during one serve in the morning practice session. “This morning I felt on one serve it bothered me a bit in the lower back, but look, we kind of solved it. Of course, it’s good that I have some time until tomorrow.”

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Sinner has faced challenges in hot conditions before. The topic has followed him during several tournaments in recent years. At the Australian Open earlier this year, Sinner had a difficult third-round match. He battled through full-body cramps before finally securing his place in the Round of 16.

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The Italian has often admitted that he still needs to improve his physical response in extreme heat. During one match at the Australian Open in January, he cramped while playing in temperatures close to 36°C.

Conditions in the California desert were also demanding this week. Temperatures climbed into the mid-30s during Saturday’s matches at Indian Wells.

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Despite the heat, Sinner finally broke his semifinal barrier at the event. After losing semifinal matches in 2023 and 2024, the Italian reached the final for the first time and will now face Daniil Medvedev for the trophy.

However, while providing the update about his injury, he also revealed that he will miss a major event during the BNP Paribas Open week, with the reason being his place in the tournament’s final.

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Jannik Sinner to miss the Chinese Grand Prix Due to the BNP Paribas Open final

Jannik Sinner is widely known for his love of motorsport, especially Formula One. The Italian tennis star has often spoken about how much he enjoys following the sport. Some even believe he could explore it after his tennis career.

Sinner’s coach, Simone Vagnozzi, once revealed just how deep that passion runs. According to him, the world No. 2 is completely fascinated by Formula 1 racing.

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Vagnozzi once explained, “You have no idea how much he’d like to be a Formula One driver, he’s really crazy about the sport, it’s his dream! Be careful, he might try it sooner or later at the end of his tennis career.”

Sinner’s love for motorsport is not just talk. The Italian has also partnered with Formula 1 and became an official ‘Friend of F1’. He often attends races whenever his tennis schedule allows it.

His connection to the sport even showed during his victory at Wimbledon in 2025. After defeating Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling final, Sinner shared a light-hearted moment about his family.

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“There’s no F1 race this weekend, that’s why he’s here,” Sinner quipped with a grin, referring to his brother’s usual absence whenever a race weekend is taking place. It was a playful comment that highlighted the family’s strong interest in motorsport.

Now at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Sinner again spoke about balancing tennis and his interest in Formula 1. During an interview with Steve Weissman and Prakash Amritraj on Tennis Channel after reaching the final, he spoke about how he is preparing for the title clash.

“For me, we’re all quite in shape to play a couple of days in a row. You always go on court in any case. There is the tension. In the final days, it’s always very different.”

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However, the timing of the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit might prevent him from watching the race this time. The Italian admitted that the late timing makes it difficult.

“It is also an important night, because there’s also the Formula 1. But it is at midnight, so it’s not ideal. So I might not watch it. Yesterday, there was the sprint race. I always try to find a way to see what I want to see.”

With Sinner now set to face Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells final, the stage is set for a thrilling battle. The question now is simple: who will lift the trophy?