Jannik Sinner Launches Major Two-Year Program To Help 100,000 Marginalised Children

Jannik Sinner knows talent was only part of his story. He has admitted he was fortunate to grow up with access to sport, education, and opportunities another equally talented child might never get. His connection to children is personal too, with Sinner openly saying he loves kids and has thought about having a family of his own someday.

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Now, that belief has gone global. The Jannik Sinner Foundation has joined UNICEF in a two-year partnership aimed at helping nearly 100,000 children living through conflicts and humanitarian crises continue their education.

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TNT Sports highlighted the announcement on X, writing, “The Jannik Sinner Foundation has signed a two-year agreement with UNICEF to provide education for… children affected by emergencies across the world.”

The partnership will help create temporary learning spaces where schools have been damaged or destroyed, while UNICEF distributes educational kits to remote, disaster-hit, and conflict-affected areas.

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School-in-a-Box kits can support around 40 children and one teacher with basic classroom materials. Other kits focus on early childhood development, while recreation kits provide opportunities for sport and physical activity.

UNICEF Italy president Nicola Graziano said education can help children regain “a sense of normality” during emergencies. Jannik Sinner Foundation director Christina Tauber stressed that children should still have the chance to learn and grow even in the hardest circumstances.

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“We believe deeply in the importance of offering children opportunities to continue learning,” Tauber said.

She added that sport and physical activity can also give children moments of peace while helping them cope with traumatic experiences.

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The mission goes back to 2025, when Sinner built his Foundation around education, sport, and opportunity. By September, it officially launched in Milan and quickly began forming major partnerships.

The Foundation signed a three-year agreement with the Global Partnership for Education and partnered with Südtirol Sporthilfe to support young athletes through funding, mentorship, and development.

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Sinner called it the moment when “the project is finally alive.”

Allianz later joined through a multi-year partnership supporting Foundation programs centered on education and sport.

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What began as Sinner wanting to give something back has now become much bigger, with his Foundation creating opportunities for children far beyond the tennis court.

Jannik Sinner has been giving back even before his foundation

Jannik Sinner was already giving back at just 18. With tennis shut down during COVID-19 and Italy facing a severe medical crisis, he found his own way to help.

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Before there was a foundation, there was the #SinnerPizzaChallenge. Sinner asked fans to post homemade pizzas inspired by him or other Italian figures and pledged €10 for every picture shared, with the money going toward medical supplies.

He and his team later donated €12,500 to humanitarian organization Cesvi to support medical emergencies in Bergamo, one of the areas hit hardest by the pandemic.

Sinner also praised the 250 volunteers who built a field hospital there in just eight days.

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There were no trophies or packed stadiums involved. Years before launching his Foundation, an 18-year-old Sinner was already using his platform to help people beyond tennis.