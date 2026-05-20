Jannik Sinner Leaves Behind Parents & Grandparents to Start a New Life at a Different Place: Here’s Why

Jannik Sinner was just 14, when he left home for the first time after choosing tennis over skiing. He left his hometown and relocated to Bordighera on the Italian Riviera to train at Riccardo Piatti’s tennis academy. It was the first time he lived apart from his family, dedicating himself fully to the sport.

For his parents, Johann Sinner and Siglinde Sinner, letting their son go that young was not easy. But the sacrifice paid off. Sinner gave up the comfort of home to chase something bigger, and years later, he reached the very top of the sport.

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Then came another crossroads. After turning pro, he had to choose between staying close to family in Italy or moving again to push his game further. Once more, Sinner chose the harder path, putting his career first. He has chosen to live independently in Monaco.

It’s a decision driven by his personal path and ambitions. “I chose Monaco for the peace and quiet I find here: I can go to a restaurant or do my shopping without anyone paying attention to me, and that’s exactly what I need,” Jannik Sinner said in a recent interview with Yann Soudé of L’Equipe.

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“I must also say that the facilities—tennis courts, gyms—are perfect. Of course, I miss my family. My grandparents are getting older, and I’d like to be able to visit them more often. But if I had stayed home to train, I wouldn’t have been in the optimal conditions to become the best player I could be,” he added.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has embraced the sacrifices required for his tennis success. Yet he stresses the importance of balancing those demands with being able to enjoy life off the court.

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Imago Jannik Sinner lors de la finale du Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters au Monte-Carlo Country Club de Monaco le 12 avril 2026. Claudia Albuquerque / Bestimage the final of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at the Monte-Carlo Country Club in Monaco on 12 April 2026. Roquebrune-Cap-Martin France PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUKxUSAxAUSxBEL Copyright: xClaudiaxAlbuquerquex/xBestimagexClaudiaxAlbuquerquex/xBestimagex

“It comes at a price, being one of the best players in the world. People recognize you, that’s just how it is. But I try to live it as normally as possible. I have neither the desire nor the need to brag, whether off the court or anywhere else. I’m happy with what I have, happy above all to be healthy,” the World No. 1 said.

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Interestingly, at the Madrid Open this year, amid the celebration of his ATP Masters 1000 triumph, Jannik Sinner reflected on the profound role his parents have played in his journey. When a journalist noted it was Mother’s Day in Spain, Sinner spoke at length about the early sacrifices made by his mother, Siglinde, and father, Johann, to support his tennis career.

“The life I’ve chosen requires sacrifices, but it’s also a question of balance: I’ll only be 24 once, and I try to enjoy it, to have good times off the court. And I think I find this balance quite good. I have a great group of friends, the same ones I’ve always had, and people by my side who take care of me,” he added.

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Monaco, located on the French Riviera, is a 500-acre microstate that enjoys more than 300 sunny days a year. It’s a short flight from several European capitals and provides access to top training facilities, including the famed Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, which is less than an hour away by car.

For star athletes and the ultra-rich, Monaco also offers a major financial advantage. It is a tax haven with no personal income, capital gains, or investment taxes. For tennis’ top earners, including Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Holger Rune, the savings could be worth millions.

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And Sinner is not alone in his appreciation for Monaco. Many fellow ATP players value the city-state for its combination of privacy, lifestyle, and world-class infrastructure.

Holger Rune explains why he chose to live in Monaco

While Novak Djokovic, one of the highest-earning tennis players, lived in Monaco, the Swedish legend Björn Borg also spent more than a decade in Monte Carlo. Borg, who won five consecutive Wimbledon titles and six French Open majors, moved there in the late 1970s.

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After retiring at just 26, he ran into financial difficulties with his fashion business. He eventually returned to Stockholm and narrowly avoided filing for personal bankruptcy when the Swedish government sought $40,000 in back taxes.

“It is an open secret,” says Dr. Andreas Bosse, an international legal consultant based in Monaco. “They come here for the nice weather, but everybody knows Monaco has substantial tax advantages.”

Holger Rune, who has been dealing with injury problems and is aiming to return to the tour soon, also appreciates Monaco for practical reasons. “I come from Denmark,” Rune tells Forbes, “and it’s a great country, but not a lot of tennis players. So for me, the facilities and the players that are here [in Monaco] to practice with are really important because in Denmark I cannot get this kind of experience.”

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The city-state offers top-notch training opportunities, access to other elite players, and a supportive environment for recovery and development. While Jannik Sinner now resides in Monaco, he keeps his family in Italy close to his heart.

He will be hoping to complete his career Grand Slam at Roland Garros and bring joy to his family through his success on the court.