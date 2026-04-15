Jannik Sinner Led Italian Tennis Movement Gains Rights to Host One More ATP Tournament

Jannik Sinner etched history in July 2025, becoming the first Italian man to conquer Wimbledon by toppling Carlos Alcaraz, a moment that redefined a nation’s tennis dream. From the Centre Court balcony, he lifted the Gentlemen’s Singles Challenge Cup to roaring fans, a celebration soaked in pride and legacy. Now, that triumph fuels a bigger vision, as Italy pushes to host an inaugural ATP grass event by 2028.

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The Italian Tennis and Padel Federation has taken a major step by purchasing the rights to a 250-level ATP Tour tournament currently held in Brussels. This indoor hard-court event takes place in October, but plans are already in motion to reshape its future under Italian control.

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Federation president Angelo Binaghi confirmed the development on Tuesday, outlining the vision behind the move. The tournament is set to be relocated to June starting in 2028, aligning it with the grass-court season ahead of Wimbledon.

“There’s still time to decide where to play it,” Binaghi said. “For climate reasons, it will probably be held in northern Italy.” The final host city has not yet been confirmed, leaving room for several potential venues across the region.

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Binaghi also pointed to innovative ideas seen elsewhere, noting that the Madrid Open is adding practice courts inside Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. He suggested that Milan’s San Siro Stadium could be considered as a unique option, adding, “For once, we wouldn’t be the first to do it.”

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The agreement required a substantial financial commitment, underlining the federation’s intent to expand its influence in global tennis. Reports indicate that Binaghi offered around $24 million to secure the licence, with roughly 10% allocated to the ATP.

In terms of scheduling, early editions of the tournament may be placed either in the week after the French Open or just before Wimbledon. This would position it alongside established grass events such as those in Stuttgart, ’s-Hertogenbosch, Mallorca, and Eastbourne.

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The move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Italy’s role on the international tennis calendar. Italy already hosts the prestigious Italian Open, while the ATP Finals will remain in Turin until 2030.

Additionally, the Davis Cup Finals are scheduled to stay in the country through at least 2027.

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This expansion reflects the rapid growth of tennis across Italy in recent years. The country now boasts around 16.9 million fans, with approximately 1.25 million registered federation members.

The sport also generates an annual economic impact of about $1.41 billion and supports nearly 57,000 jobs nationwide.

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Looking ahead, FITP leadership aims to elevate the tournament to the ATP 500 level over time. This ambition mirrors the growth seen in events like Doha, Dallas, and Munich, which have expanded their stature in recent years.

If these plans succeed, Milan could emerge as a key stop on the grass-court circuit leading into Wimbledon. It would also mark a return of ATP-level tennis to the city, which has hosted such events in the past.

The city of Milan also hosted the Milan Indoor tournament until 2005

Milan has a deep and well-established history when it comes to hosting ATP-level tennis events. One of the most notable tournaments was the Milan Indoor, which ran from 1978 to 1997 and then returned from 2001 to 2005.

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The event remains significant in tennis history for several reasons that still resonate today. If the name feels familiar, it is largely because it marked a milestone in Roger Federer’s career.

At just 19 years old, Federer won the first ATP title of his professional journey at this tournament in 2001. Over the years, the Milan Indoor was staged at several venues before settling into a consistent home.

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Its final venue was the PalaLido, following earlier editions at the Palazzo dello Sport, Palazzo Trussardi, and the Forum di Assago. The tournament was always played on a synthetic surface, which shaped the style of play and favored aggressive tennis.

Its roll of honor features some of the most iconic names in the sport, including Björn Borg, John McEnroe, Ivan Lendl, and Boris Becker. The tournament also briefly featured a women’s edition, with Monica Seles winning the title in 1991.

While the past highlights Milan’s legacy, the present reflects a city still deeply connected to tennis. Since 2006, the Aspria Harbour Club Milano has hosted the Milano ATP Challenger, continuing to bring competitive tennis to the city.

At the same time, the Tennis Club Milano Alberto Bonacossa organizes the Internazionali d’Italia Juniores, which serves as a key developmental stage for young players. Many future stars have competed there early in their careers, including Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Flavia Pennetta.

Another important youth competition is the Torneo Avvenire, held at the Tennis Club Ambrosiano. Since 2025, it has been dedicated to the Under-14 category, following decades as one of the world’s most respected Under-16 tournaments since its launch in 1965.

In more recent years, Milan returned to global prominence through the Next Generation ATP Finals. This tournament, designed for the best young players on tour, was hosted in Milan from 2017 to 2022.

It alternated between Fieramilano and the PalaLido before eventually moving to Saudi Arabia. Starting in 2027, the city could potentially host the ATP Finals, using the new Arena Santa Giulia built for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

As the 2028 season already includes a scheduled new Masters event in Saudi Arabia, the addition of a new ATP 250 tournament further strengthens the calendar.

It would provide another important stop in the lead-up to Wimbledon at SW19, reinforcing Milan’s growing influence in the sport.