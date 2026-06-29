Jannik Sinner Left Bleeding After Brutal Fall Sparks Wimbledon Scare

Jannik Sinner is certainly feeling the pressure in the first round of Wimbledon against Miomir Kecmanovic. He didn’t look to be in rhythm at all during the first set and thus, lost it by 4-6. But he came back brilliantly in the second and clinched it 6-3 to level the match. However, it was a nasty fall in the third set that led to him losing his composure once again.

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The incident took place during the fifth game when Kecmanovic was serving at 15-30. As Sinner tried to return one of the shots, he slipped and fell hard on his foot. He couldn’t get up right away and appeared to be in a lot of pain. Soon, many noticed that the Italian was bleeding as the blood was visible on his shoe.

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The fall turned the tide on its head as Kecmanovic rallied and ended up taking the set into a tiebreaker. The Serb continued playing brilliantly in the breaker and clinched it 8-6 to win the third set 7-6 and take a valuable lead in the match.

This is a developing story…