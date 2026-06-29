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Jannik Sinner Left Bleeding After Brutal Fall Sparks Wimbledon Scare

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Ansh Sharma

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Jun 29, 2026 | 11:26 AM EDT

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Jannik Sinner Left Bleeding After Brutal Fall Sparks Wimbledon Scare

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Ansh Sharma

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Jun 29, 2026 | 11:26 AM EDT

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Jannik Sinner is certainly feeling the pressure in the first round of Wimbledon against Miomir Kecmanovic. He didn’t look to be in rhythm at all during the first set and thus, lost it by 4-6. But he came back brilliantly in the second and clinched it 6-3 to level the match. However, it was a nasty fall in the third set that led to him losing his composure once again.

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The incident took place during the fifth game when Kecmanovic was serving at 15-30. As Sinner tried to return one of the shots, he slipped and fell hard on his foot. He couldn’t get up right away and appeared to be in a lot of pain. Soon, many noticed that the Italian was bleeding as the blood was visible on his shoe.

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The fall turned the tide on its head as Kecmanovic rallied and ended up taking the set into a tiebreaker. The Serb continued playing brilliantly in the breaker and clinched it 8-6 to win the third set 7-6 and take a valuable lead in the match.

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Ansh Sharma

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Ansh Sharma is a US Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, blending a journalist’s curiosity with a decade-long passion for tennis. A journalism graduate, he first fell in love with the sport watching Rafael Nadal’s relentless drive and competitive spirit, qualities that continue to shape how he views the game. With Nadal’s retirement, Ansh now finds the same spark in fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whose rise represents a new era he follows closely. His sporting interests extend beyond the court, as a devoted Manchester United supporter and an F1 enthusiast with hopes of seeing Charles Leclerc capture his maiden world title. Away from the keyboard, Ansh enjoys unwinding with friends and taking time to recharge for the next big story.

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