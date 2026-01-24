Jannik Sinner Left Lost as 24YO American Dominates Before Match Gets Suspended at the Australian Open

Jannik Sinner is feeling the heat in Melbourne. The defending champion is currently taking on America’s Eliot Spizzirri in the third round of the 2026 AO, and guess what? After securing the first set 6-4, Sinner made a strong comeback in the second (6-3). But now, the American has yet again taken a lead in the third set (3-1). Amid all these, the Italian was spotted struggling a bit with harsh weather conditions. Now, considering the excessive rise in temperature, the officials have asked for a brief pause in this epic duel.

The Australian Open is once again fighting a familiar enemy – extreme heat. With Melbourne temperatures soaring into dangerous territory, tournament organizers recently announced emergency scheduling changes, pushing Saturday’s day session to an earlier 10:30 am start and limiting outdoor matches to ensure player safety. But even with these precautions, the brutal conditions made their presence felt, nowhere more dramatically than in Jannik Sinner’s tense battle with Elliot Spizzirri.

As the match progressed, the physical toll on Sinner became increasingly evident. Battling oppressive temperatures, the world number two began showing signs of cramping across multiple parts of his body. At a change of ends, he even called for a physio as discomfort in his hand, hip, and leg became visible. His coach, Darren Cahill, was seen asking him to at least finish the third set even if he has to walk around. To thi,s Sinner replied, “I don’t know what to do.” Soon later, the match got suspended due to the heat rule reaching level 5. The players had to wait for the roof to go on.