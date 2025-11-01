Jannik Sinner Left Worrying Over Alexander Zverev’s Brutal Fall at Paris Masters

Two years and five straight losses – that’s how long Alexander Zverev had to wait to finally snap his losing streak against Daniil Medvedev. But he got it done this time at the Paris Masters. In a gritty quarterfinal showdown, the German star snapped Medvedev’s run and punched his ticket to the semis with a hard-fought 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) win. Still, what grabbed even more attention than Medvedev’s on-court frustration was his scary fall on Friday, one that had Jannik Sinner visibly concerned.

The 24-year-old Italian even stopped mid-interview to react to the moment and later offered his own take on what caused the tumble. After taking down Ben Shelton, Sinner was chatting with Tennis Channel about his upcoming clash when he suddenly paused, eyes locked on the screen, as Zverev slipped and went down during his battle with Medvedev.

In a clip shared by Tennis Channel on X just a few hours ago, Jannik Sinner’s reaction said it all. While watching Alexander Zverev suddenly slip and fall during his match, Sinner looked visibly stunned and asked the interviewer, “Did he fall? What happened there?” The interviewer guessed it might’ve been a hamstring issue, saying, “Maybe a hamstring, possibly. I believe he was running wide for a forehand,” before asking Sinner, “Do you find the court sticky at all?”

Still processing what he had just seen, Sinner admitted how tough the surface felt. “Yeah, I feel like it’s rough. I hope it’s nothing serious,” he said, clearly worried about Zverev’s condition. The interviewer, watching the replay, added, “Oh my God, he’s shaking it off. There you go,” as Zverev tried to get back into the match.

As someone who knows the risks of hard-court play, Sinner could easily relate to the fear of a bad fall. He later explained that the Paris Masters surface can be tricky, saying, “It’s a very unique court… it is sticky out there.” His comments summed up what many players have felt about the conditions – that even the smallest misstep on such a grippy court can lead to a scary moment.

This is a developing story…