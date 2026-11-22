Jannik Sinner’s 2027 Australian Open prospects are coming to an end. According to reports in Italy, the former world No. 1 is now seriously weighing surgery on the troublesome knee that has kept him off court since Wimbledon, and the possible procedures have reportedly been narrowed down.

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According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the 25-year-old’s medical team has been mapping out three possible surgical options, with their own set of pros and cons. The first and least invasive would mean entering the knee to inspect and clean up the lateral meniscus, possibly also removing a bursa that may have filled with fluid.

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The second is called a “Z-plasty,” and involves making a small Z-shaped cut in the affected area to relieve the tension, likened in the reports to cutting a rope that has been stretched too tight.

The third is the severest and, by far, the most risky. It would involve operating on the knee bone itself, on the theory that it is pressing against and inflaming the iliotibial band.

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Should he choose to go under the knife, he is unlikely to be seen in competition again before around April, a timeline that would rule him out of Melbourne altogether. Of course, it’s too soon to speculate about whether or not he will play, but the trajectory is becoming increasingly dangerous.

As mentioned, the problem with the third route is that the bone may respond by creating an even bigger callus, which can further aggravate the inflammation. It is also the route that would keep Sinner out the longest, with any surgery expected to carry a recovery of at least three months. The message from Italy is clear: if an operation is required, the decision should be made promptly so as not to waste additional time.

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A lot has changed in two months for the tennis player. Back in September, it was believed that physical therapy, injections, and intensive rehab would be enough for him. So, now the trajectory changes.

Missing the Australian Open would be a bitter pill for a two-time champion in Melbourne, deepening an absence that has already cost him the world No. 1 ranking and swallowed up most of the second half of his season. The idea of starting 2027 from a hospital bed rather than a practice court is not where Jannik Sinner wants to be.

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A specialist, a reset body, and a frustrated camp

Much of the speculation revolves around Lasse Lempainen, the Finnish surgeon Sinner is reported to have consulted in Milan over the weekend. Lempainen is a renowned specialist in muscle and tendon injuries, who learned his craft alongside Sakari Orava, the master surgeon who operated on David Beckham’s Achilles back in 2010.

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His more recent patients are said to include footballers such as Ousmane Dembele, Leonardo Spinazzol, and Pierre Kalulu, and he is described in the Italian press as an “interventionist,” a surgeon inclined to operate. Such a reputation has reportedly made it a far more realistic prospect for Sinner to go under the knife than it ever was.

Part of the concern is how far Sinner’s body has slipped during the long layoff. Interruption of rehabilitation and even the removal of his tonsils, an unusual procedure for an athlete in the midst of recovery, are cited as reasons for almost starting from scratch.

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The visible muscle loss, which can be seen in clips he has posted on his own YouTube channel, has stripped away his strength, and the tendon becomes vulnerable when there is no muscle to support it, making it susceptible to inflammation. It’s a self-feeding cycle that makes sense of why a seemingly minor problem has been going on for about half a year now.

The frustration is felt by those around him. His coach, Darren Cahill, who was also in Turin with his fellow coach, Simone Vagnozzi, was straight with reporters about how tiring the whole process has been.

“It’s tough for him to have such a ‘minor’ injury that’s been bothering him for so long,” Cahill said. “It’s a tiring and boring rehabilitation process he’s undergoing. Three or four hours in the gym doing a bunch of exercises to regain strength in his leg and get his knee back in shape. I’m crossing my fingers that he’ll be back on the pitch very soon.”

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For now, that hope is tempered by a harder truth: a decision on surgery, and with it the entire shape of Sinner’s 2027, may be only days away.