Jannik Sinner Looks to Tighten Grip on No. 1 Spot With Latest Madrid Move

Last year, Jannik Sinner watched the Madrid Open slip away as a three-month anti-doping suspension from a 2024 failed test ruled him out of key Masters events. The enforced absence kept him sidelined through Indian Wells, Miami, and potentially Madrid, halting his early-season surge. However, this year, the world No.1 returns with intent, carrying momentum and a firm grip on the ranking he is determined to strengthen.

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Jannik Sinner, the current world No. 1, has confirmed his participation at the Madrid Open 2026, putting an end to uncertainty around his schedule after his title run in Monte Carlo.

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According to tennis journalist Jose Morgado, the Italian will compete in the fourth ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. His decision ensures he remains active across all major stops despite the demanding shift into the core phase of the clay-court swing.

Sinner heads into Madrid in dominant form. He has already secured the first three Masters 1000 titles of the season, extending a remarkable run that began with his victory at the 2025 Paris Masters.

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His 7-6, 6-3 win over Carlos Alcaraz in the Monte Carlo final marked his fourth consecutive Masters 1000 title. That achievement places him among a very select group of players in tennis history.

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With this run, Sinner emulated Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who are among the few to win four ATP Masters 1000 titles in a row. Djokovic achieved this feat three times between 2013-14, 2014-15, and 2015-16, while Nadal accomplished it in 2013.

At 24, Sinner has shown remarkable consistency across surfaces. He produced a string of straight-set victories at Indian Wells and Miami, completing the Sunshine Double without dropping a set.

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Although that flawless streak ended in Monte Carlo, his level did not dip. He moved through the draw without facing sustained scoreboard pressure and collected multiple top-10 wins on his way to his first Masters 1000 title on clay.

Madrid now becomes a key part of his broader clay-court strategy. It fits into a compressed schedule where every event carries weight ahead of the French Open.

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Following Madrid, Sinner is expected to play the Italian Open. He reached the final there in 2025 and earned a significant portion of his current ranking points from that run.

His choice to play both events reflects a calculated approach. He is clearly aiming to maximise points during a stretch that heavily influences Roland Garros seeding.

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With Alcaraz not competing and Djokovic also absent, Sinner holds a clear structural advantage. A deep run in Madrid would strengthen his grip on the No. 1 ranking and ease pressure heading into Rome and Roland Garros.

As he prepares for Madrid, the backing is growing stronger. Italian legends are now openly supporting his pursuit of further dominance on the biggest stages.

Adriano Panatta reveals Jannik Sinner’s two key red clay goals

From a historical standpoint, Jannik Sinner has already claimed seven of the nine ATP Masters 1000 titles on the calendar. The only events missing from his collection are the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

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This makes the current clay swing a decisive phase in his career. It offers him a real opportunity to complete the full set of Master’s titles. So far, only Novak Djokovic has achieved the Career Golden Masters by winning all nine events at least once. That milestone now stands firmly in Sinner’s sights.

The 24-year-old from Sesto Pusteria was once seen as an underdog on clay, especially compared to Carlos Alcaraz. However, he has worked relentlessly with his team to reshape that perception.

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His progress is now evident in results and consistency. Sinner has shown that his game can be just as effective on red clay as it is on other surfaces.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz’s wrist injury in Barcelona has shifted the landscape. His decision to skip the Madrid Open could allow Sinner to hold on to the No. 1 ranking for a longer stretch.

And in a recent interview, Italian legend Adriano Panatta expressed strong confidence in Sinner’s potential. “I believe Jannik can win both Rome and Roland Garros this year. He and Alcaraz are the current leaders of the tour and are competing for all the major titles. We’ll see who will be the world number 1 at the end of the year.”

Panatta further underlined the importance of recent results and future goals. “Sinner’s triumph in Monte Carlo was important, but it is clear that winning in Rome and Paris would have an even more special meaning. His game on red clay has improved considerably, and there are all the conditions for him to win many titles on this surface as well.”

With both Alcaraz and Djokovic absent from Madrid, the path appears more open than usual. The question now is whether Sinner can seize this moment and finally conquer the red clay in the Spanish capital.