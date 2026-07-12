Jannik Sinner Loses Nearly Half of $4.8 Million Prize Money After Wimbledon Victory

Jannik Sinner‘s Wimbledon final win over Alexander Zverev earned the Italian a hefty $4.84 million payday, the record prize for SW19. However, UK taxes are poised to take a hefty cut of that paycheck, with almost half of the winnings being taken away from the World No.1.

Sinner’s $4.84 million paycheck will be reduced by a 20% tax cut, which is an automatic deduction made by Wimbledon before they even hand out the check, as per basic UK tax law. The cut would take over $960,000 out of the winnings, and it won’t be the end. Under UK law, any income over $160,000 falls into the highest tax bracket, which means there will be an additional 25 percent tax on the winnings, bringing the total to 45 percent.

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Playing in the UK and earning almost $5 million would mean that Sinner would see a further $1.2 million cut from the winnings, bringing the total deduction to almost $2.2 million and leaving his total take-home prize money somewhere close to $2.6 million. The Italian might still face further cuts due to Taxable Endorsement Income that he earns through his collaborations with brands like Rolex, Gucci, Nike, and Head, etc.

Any sponsor-generated income for Sinner within the UK territory would be subject to endorsement tax, which can be levied against him as he has been playing and training in the country for more than two weeks. Also, as a resident of Monaco, Sinner will not be able to apply for any tax credit from his resident country, as there are no tax laws in Monaco to which he can appeal. However, he will be able to reimburse himself for travel and coaching expenses during his stay at SW19 from the tournament, along with any gear expenses he might have incurred.

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The women’s champion, Linda Noskova, had a similar fate, as she too had to bear almost a 47 percent tax cut from her paycheck, equal to the one Sinner got. The Italian already has career winnings north of $64 million, and this addition will only see him rise on the list of all-time earners in the men’s game.

Coming to the match, it was extremely closely fought in the first two sets, with neither player able to break the other’s serve. While Zverev took the first set tiebreak, Sinner replied by winning the second. In the third set, Sinner got the break to take it, which saw a momentous shift in the match. Sinner got another opportune break in the seventh game, which was enough for the Italian to win a second Wimbledon.

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At the end, the serve was the key as Sinner faced only one break point in the match while converting three of the five break points on the German’s serve. This was the fifth Major title of Sinner’s career, and the Italian’s grip on the No.1 ranking is far from loosening.