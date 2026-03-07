Jannik Sinner Makes Bold Adjustment in Technique at Indian Wells After Early Season Setbacks

Jannik Sinner’s 2026 campaign has sparked debate after back-to-back setbacks in Melbourne and Doha, while arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz surged ahead with two early trophies. Yet before Sinner’s straight-sets win over Dalibor Svrcina at the Indian Wells, former Spanish pro Alex Corretja insisted the Italian has nothing to fear as he continues refining his game.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Corretja explained that Sinner’s recent results should not cause concern. “I don’t think Sinner is having a hard time finding his best version,” said Corretja.

Corretja then explained the reason behind the inconsistency. “Because I think he’s incorporating new things into his tennis too, as he said, not to be so predictable.”

He further described how those adjustments affect performance. “But that has a period in which you have to adapt, you have to incorporate, maybe with more drop shots, going up a little more to the net, looking for more winners in a different way, varying something, but all that has a toll and I think it’s what Sinner is paying for to be more complete as a player from now on.”

Corretja believes such efforts will pay off in the long run. “It is a good investment on his part, and I think that’s what he has to do if you want to stay at the top by winning Grand Slam titles, which I’m convinced he will continue to do.”

At the moment, Sinner is experimenting with several new elements in his game. His main goal is to become less predictable for opponents. However, modern tennis demands constant adaptation. Players must keep evolving their tactics and patterns. Sinner is therefore trying to add more variation to his rallies.

He is approaching the net more often. He is also using drop shots to change the rhythm of points. These changes are designed to create new winning opportunities. Such adjustments rarely deliver instant success. Players often experience a transition period while learning new patterns. Sinner understands this process very well.

Instead of chasing immediate results, the Italian is willing to be patient. He wants to build new options step by step. Corretja believes this strategy is a smart long-term investment.

Even ahead of his debut at the Indian Wells Open, Sinner held a strong practice session. He trained with fellow Italian Luciano Darderi, whom he had already defeated earlier this year at the AO.

During training, Sinner focused heavily on his forehand. The shot had been inconsistent in the early months of the season. Now the four-time Grand Slam champion is also targeting success at the French Open, a title he came close to winning last year and still hopes to claim.

And signs of those adjustments were already visible at the Indian Wells Open, where he powered through the second round with authority.

Jannik Sinner concedes only two games in Indian Wells opener

Sinner delivered a commanding performance on Friday at the Indian Wells Open. The Italian star defeated Czech qualifier Dalibor Svrcina in straight sets and sealed the match with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 scoreline.

The second seed needed just 64 minutes to complete the victory. Sinner struck the ball with authority throughout the match. His aggressive pace constantly pushed Svrcina onto the defensive.

The Italian positioned himself tight to the baseline. This forced Svrcina to stay deep behind the court. As a result, the Italian found several chances to move forward and finish points at the net.

His net play proved extremely effective. The second seed won 15 of his 17 net points. That efficiency helped him control the rhythm of the match.

After the score reached 1-1 in the opening set, Sinner completely took over. He won nine consecutive games in a dominant stretch. Svrcina managed to stop the run only after that sequence.

After the match, Sinner spoke about his mindset and preparation. “I feel mentally I’m in a good place,” said Sinner, who was competing for the first time since his defeat to Jakub Mensik at Qatar Open. “I’m calm, I’m relaxed. But I’m also very happy to compete. We did a lot of work. Many, many hours on court. Many hours in the gym. I’m trying to get a little bit stronger [physically]. We did double sessions, not many days off at all.”

Next, the World No. 2 will face Canadian Denis Shapovalov. The Canadian advanced after defeating 29th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(5).

The rivalry between Sinner and Shapovalov is evenly balanced. Sinner defeated the Canadian in four sets at the US Open last year. However, Shapovalov won their five-set battle at the AO in 2021.

With Sinner introducing new adjustments to his game, the big question now is whether the Italian can capture his first Indian Wells title and make a powerful statement after his slow start to the season.