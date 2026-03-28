Jannik Sinner Makes It 7 in a Row vs Alexander Zverev: Bold Claim Backfires, Mid-Match Drama, and More

Fresh off a dominant win over Francisco Cerundolo, Alexander Zverev entered his Miami Open semifinal against Jannik Sinner aiming to snap a six-match losing streak. However, Sinner surged ahead, taking the match 6-3, 7-6(4) to reach the final. Amid escalating tension, Zverev’s heated exchange with chair umpire Greg Allensworth heightened the drama, as crowd noise swelled across Stadium Court.

While trailing 4-1 in the opening set, Alexander Zverev argued with chair umpire Greg Allensworth. The issue was about not getting enough time between points against Jannik Sinner. Greg Allensworth responded firmly. He said Zverev had already exceeded the time limit twice. “The two times you went over, you weren’t waiting on him.”

Zverev pushed back immediately. He disagreed with the assessment. “I was. I know which ones you’re talking about… on the Ad side. I was.” Players must follow strict timing rules. They usually get 25 seconds between points. This rule helps keep the match flowing smoothly.

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If a player goes over the limit, the umpire gives a warning first. Repeated violations lead to penalties. These can include losing a first serve or even a point. The tension did not end there. Another flashpoint came in the second set. The atmosphere remained charged.

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Serving at 3-3, 40-30, Zverev received a time violation. The crowd reacted loudly. Jeers echoed across the stadium. Zverev responded to the call. He pointed toward the chair umpire. “That’s for you.”

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Despite the controversy, Sinner stayed focused. He had just won his first BNP Paribas Open title. He now moved closer to another big win.

Sinner reached the final of the Miami Open presented by Itau. He extended his record to 32 consecutive sets won at ATP Masters 1000 events. His form has been dominant.

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The second seed is now one win away from history. He could become the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’. He will face Jiri Lehecka in Sunday’s final.

Sinner has also dominated his rivalry with Zverev. He has now won their last seven meetings. This includes two wins this year, including the semifinal at Indian Wells.

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Their H2H now stands at 8-4 in Sinner’s favor. Still, Zverev remains confident. He believes he can achieve bigger goals this season.

Speaking to Tennis Channel’s Prakash Amritraj, Zverev shared his mindset. “I know I’m probably not gonna break any records. One of the only things I care about is improving my game to win a Slam. That’s my main focus. That’s my main goal. I do feel like I’m capable,” he added. “I do feel different this year. I do feel like it can… but it also will happen.”

His belief is backed by his performance. In the second set, he raised his intensity. He saved two break points at 4-4, 15/40, and stayed in the fight.

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However, Sinner remained calm under pressure. He held serve and forced a tie-break. The match stayed tight until the final moments. In the tie-break, the momentum shifted. Sinner moved ahead 5-4 after Zverev mishit an overhead. That moment proved decisive.

Sinner closed out the match from there. His composure made the difference.

Meanwhile, the umpire also drew attention. Greg Allensworth has been involved in past controversies. His decisions have often made headlines.

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Reilly Opelka urges ATP to suspend umpire Greg Allensworth

Greg Allensworth has faced several controversies during his umpiring career. Many incidents have drawn attention from players and fans. His decisions have often been debated.

One major issue came at the Dallas Open last year. Reilly Opelka called on the ATP to suspend Allensworth. The situation escalated during a tense match.

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Opelka received a code violation in that match. He confronted a spectator whom he believed was coughing deliberately. He felt the act was meant to disrupt his serve.

At 30-30, Opelka stopped mid-serve. He walked toward a fan and spoke directly. He asked if the coughing was intentional and then told the fan to leave, using strong language.

Allensworth responded immediately. He issued a code violation. He then gave a point penalty for two audible obscenities after Opelka argued his case at the chair.

The ATP rulebook is clear on this. The first offence leads to a warning. The second offence results in a point penalty.

Opelka did not hold back after the match. He openly criticized the umpire’s performance. “Greg Allensworth is the worst ref [umpire] in the ATP,” said wildcard Opelka after the match.

He continued his criticism strongly. “We were talking about him in the locker room, all the players, it really is a coincidence about two days ago [we were talking about the worst umpire on the tour and he] is the worst one. Allensworth is real bad, he almost changed the outcome of that match, just because he doesn’t really know what he is doing.”

Other players have also expressed frustration. Andy Murray was upset during the Geneva Open in May 2024. He said, “it’s basically snowing out here” but the match continued.

Allensworth was also involved in controversy at the Cincinnati Open in August 2025. Jack Draper faced Felix Auger-Aliassime in a dramatic finish.

In that match, a key call sparked debate. On match point, Auger-Aliassime hit a soft shot over the net. Draper rushed forward and appeared to hit the ball into the ground before it bounced back over.

The “Draper Double Bounce” should have gone to Auger-Aliassime. However, Allensworth awarded the point to Draper. The match ended immediately after that decision.

Auger-Aliassime protested after the match. He argued his case but received no change in the decision. The controversy remained unresolved. Another moment came at the US Open in 2025. Daniil Medvedev was involved in a tense situation.

Allensworth ruled that Benjamin Bonzi could take another first serve. This decision caused chaos on court. The New York crowd reacted loudly. The situation led to a delay of six minutes and 24 seconds. The atmosphere became intense and chaotic. The call remained a talking point.

Now, the latest controversy involves Alexander Zverev at the Miami Open. His clash with Allensworth has once again sparked debate. The discussion around umpiring standards continues.

With repeated incidents, questions remain about consistency. Fans and players are divided on these decisions. What do you think about the umpiring in this match? Share your thoughts below.