A knee injury that struck after Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon triumph has cost him an estimated $4.5 million in ATP bonuses alone. Sinner won 44 of 47 matches before the knee injury struck, costing him millions in prize money and bonuses.

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Beyond the millions he could have earned through tournament victories, one particular absence may have cost him an estimated $4.5 million in ATP bonus payments.

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The setback began after Sinner’s Wimbledon victory. He defeated Zverev in four sets on July 12 to secure his second consecutive title at the All England Club. At that stage, the Italian had won 44 of his 47 matches in 2026 and collected six titles. His season had also included five consecutive Masters 1000 crowns, from Indian Wells through Rome.

However, the right knee problem prevented him from continuing that run. Sinner first withdrew from the Canadian Open in Montreal and the Cincinnati Masters. He then confirmed on August 21 that he would miss the US Open, where he had been the defending champion. It was his first Grand Slam withdrawal since making his major debut in 2019.

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The withdrawals continued into the Asian swing. Sinner pulled out of the China Open in Beijing and the Shanghai Masters before announcing on October 6 that his 2026 season was over. That decision also ruled him out of Vienna, the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals in Turin, and the Davis Cup Finals.

In total, the injury kept him out of eight ATP Tour tournaments after Wimbledon. The Davis Cup Finals added another missed team competition. His absence also meant he could not defend his ATP Finals title for a third consecutive year.

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The Italian initially tried to manage the problem without surgery. However, his knee did not respond as hoped, despite encouraging progress during treatment.

“After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately didn’t respond as we’d all hoped, that’s why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band.”

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Sinner shared the update after undergoing the procedure in November. The iliotibial band is a thick strip of tissue running along the outside of the thigh towards the knee.

The financial setback came alongside a major ranking consequence. Sinner finished 2026 at No. 2 behind Zverev, after previously holding the top position. His absence prevented him from defending several valuable results from the previous season.

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In 2025, Sinner had won the titles in Beijing, Shanghai, Vienna, Paris and at the ATP Finals. He had also reached the US Open final. Those results carried substantial ranking points, and their expiration contributed to the decline in his total.

The ranking system works on a rolling 52-week basis, so these points do not disappear all at once. They come off as the corresponding tournaments take place. That means Sinner could face further pressure on his ranking during the opening months of 2027.

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The financial consequences are even more striking. TennisWatcher reported that Sinner could lose more than $10 million, including missed prize money and the ATP Masters 1000 bonus. Eurosport Italy’s estimate, relayed by other outlets, puts the broader impact at around €25 million when promotional fees and commercial bonuses are included. These are estimates of potential earnings, not confirmed deductions from his bank account.

A particularly painful part of the calculation is the ATP bonus pool. Sinner had dominated the Masters 1000 events in the first half of the season and was reportedly in line for approximately $4.5 million in additional payments.

However, the ATP’s rules include participation requirements, and missing several mandatory events can reduce a player’s bonus allocation. The official 2026 rulebook lists a fixed payment of $3.918 million for the top position, with further money distributed through the wider pool.

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Sinner also missed the opportunity to compete for the US Open’s $5.5 million winner’s prize and the ATP Finals’ potential $5.171 million payout for an undefeated champion. As per reports, he could theoretically have earned more than $22.65 million by winning all the tournaments he missed. That figure is a hypothetical maximum, not a realistic estimate of his actual losses.

Australian Open withdrawal extends Sinner’s setback into 2027

Sinner’s financial losses will not stop with the end of the 2026 season. Tennis Australia confirmed on November 26 that the two-time champion would miss the Australian Open, which begins on January 17. He won the tournament in 2024 and 2025 before losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2026 semifinals.

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Tennis Australia chief executive Andrew Abdo said the organization had been in regular contact with Sinner’s team and confirmed that the Italian was targeting a return for the 2028 edition.

The withdrawal also means Sinner cannot defend the 800 ranking points he earned for reaching this year’s semifinals. The 2027 champion’s prize money has not yet been announced, although the winner received $4.15 million in 2026.

There is also a possibility of further financial damage if his recovery extends into the spring. His total losses could reach $15 million if he remains sidelined until mid-April or May. That calculation includes potential prize money, appearance fees, and performance-related bonuses.

As of now, Sinner has a more important task than recovering the money or ranking points. His first half of 2026 showed just how dominant he could be, but the knee problem has taken away almost six months of competition and forced him to miss another Grand Slam. His next challenge is returning without rushing the recovery, even if that means sacrificing more opportunities in the short term.