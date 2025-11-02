Jannik Sinner Opens Up on Dethroning Carlos Alcaraz After Paris Masters Triumph Over Felix Auger-Aliassime

What does it take to chase the top without losing your calm? For Jannik Sinner, the solution is concentration. The Italian entered the final with a resounding victory over Alexander Zverev in the Rolex Paris Masters semifinals. Even as supporters and commentators speculated that Sinner might regain the top spot in the world rankings. But his approach remained unchanged: just play his game, maintain your composure, and let the rest work itself out. And unfold it did. Sinner defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) to claim his first Paris Masters title.

Sure, the victory briefly lifted him 250 points above Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP live rankings ahead of the season-ending Finals in Turin. But the story isn’t over yet. With Alcaraz at 11,340 points and Sinner chasing at 10,500, the year-end No. 1 title remains in play. And when Sinner stepped in front of the media after his Paris triumph, the spotlight turned from trophies to possibilities.

Right after winning the biggest indoor title of his career, Jannik Sinner was asked the question everyone wanted answered: could he finish the year as World No. 1 and dethrone Carlos Alcaraz? The Italian smiled, paused for a second, and then gave the kind of answer. “Well, it’s not only in my hands, but I’m of course happy,” he said. “Before every tournament or every match, I just try to put the best performance I can on court and then whatever comes, comes.” But for Sinner, numbers and rankings can wait.

His focus now is on Turin, where the ATP Finals begin on November 9. “That’s the same approach I’ll take in Turin,” he said. “I watch my side, I play my best tennis, and if it’s not gonna be, it’s not gonna be. The goal this week was to go day by day, maximize my potential — and I’m extremely happy. Now we recharge and hopefully be as ready as possible for Turin.” Still, fans can’t help but wonder: can he actually finish the season as No. 1? It’s possible.

The math is simple but demanding. If Jannik Sinner goes unbeaten (5-0) and Alcaraz fails to reach the final, the Italian will end the season on top. Even a 4-1 record could also be enough if Alcaraz wins no more than one match. Even a 3-2 run could keep Sinner in contention, but only if Alcaraz loses all his group-stage matches.

In short, Sinner’s fate is partly in his hands, partly in his rival’s. Either way, the stage is perfectly set. Sinner and Alcaraz have now shared the last eight Grand Slam titles between them and have elevated men’s tennis to a new level.

From believing the No.1 spot this season was lost, to reclaiming it

Jannik Sinner became world No. 1 for the first time on 10 June 2024, a milestone that made him the first Italian man ever to reach the top of the ATP rankings. For more than a year, Sinner held on to the top spot. However, his 65-week reign eventually came to an end in September 2025, when Carlos Alcaraz defeated him in the US Open final, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. That victory not only gave Alcaraz the title but also helped him reclaim the No. 1 ranking.

After the loss, Sinner said: “Something new is now I’m not number one anymore… you know, it also changes a little bit that you chase.” A few weeks later, he added: “It’s impossible to finish the year at No. 1. Honestly, I’m not thinking about this at the moment.” Yet, the story didn’t end there.

Sinner’s response came on court, not in words. In November 2025, he captured the Rolex Paris Masters title, dropping the fewest games en route to the title since the event moved to hard courts in 2007. With that victory, he was once more within striking distance of Alcaraz in the “Big Titles” race. With five major titles (three Masters, two Grand Slams), Alcaraz currently leads the 2025 total, while Sinner is in second place with three (two majors and one Masters). The San Candido native, 24, is currently ranked fifth among active players with five Masters 1000 victories, having won three in a row.

Men’s tennis is prospering, but Jannik Sinner stays calm, and Alcaraz surges. So, yes, next fight won’t be just for rankings, but who can blink first in the most exciting rivalry in Turin.